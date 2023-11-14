Restoration of endangered Banksy work in Venice sparks anger among artists

The Italian Ministry of Culture wants to restore a work by Banksy, but some artists argue that it should be allowed to disappear naturally.

Painted on the wall of an abandoned Venetian palace, Banksy’s 2019 Contemporary Art Creation Biennial‘The Migrant Child’ has become a tourist attraction in the city of canals. However, due to humidity and salt, the artwork depicting a child wearing a life jacket and holding a torch is slowly fading.

working as a commentator on global refugee crisis But raising questions about the ephemeral nature of art, the work is also at the center of an increasingly bitter battle over its restoration.

To save it, the building’s owner requested the Sopratendenza dei Beni Culturali. (Superintendent of Cultural Heritage) to intervene but the body responsible for the protection of cultural heritage said it was not qualified to deal with such a recent piece.

The city’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, and the president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, arrived Undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi In the government of Georgia Meloni for help. The latter took the lead in restoring the work titled ‘The Migrant Child’ through private funding by an Italian bank and this sparked anger in the local architectural and artistic communities.

‘Sacrificial Surface’

The Rio Novo neighbourhood, where the stencil is located, is one of the city’s busiest areas, connecting the railway station to the Grand Canal. The passing of motorboats, which the Venetians call “moto ondoso”, produces waves that contribute to erosion of the lagoon.

This incident is considered a major emergency UNESCO Because of its devastating effects on the environment and the city’s historic infrastructure.

“The lower part of the palaces of Venice, which is exposed to the water, is known in architecture as the ‘sacrificial surface’,” explains Monica Gambarotto, a Venice tour guide. “It is usually left in bare brick, unpainted, to prevent canal water from rising and being absorbed by the cladding.”

Two opposing ends of street art

Local artists have also rejected the proposal of Italy’s Culture Undersecretary. Iverin, the artist known for his stencil characters reminiscent of Banksy’s style, said, “Banksy was no fool; he knew full well that his waterside creation was not meant to endure. Restoring it was normal. It is against knowledge.” He continued: “I have experienced that one of my own works was restored with good intentions, and despite a heartfelt effort, the end result was less than desirable. If I ever had to make changes to a fellow artist’s work, If asked, I would have refused as long as I had their express consent.”

Rosanna Carrieri, an activist from the Mi Rikonowski Association who collaborates with professionals in the cultural sector, stressed the importance of involving key stakeholders in these decisions. He stressed, “Before beginning any restoration effort, it is important to consult both the artist and the local community; otherwise, it risks becoming a top-down attempt to capitalize on Banksy’s fame.”

When contacted by Euronews Culture, Sergby suggested that the work is now the property of local authorities: “I have no intention of consulting the artist: the artwork was created illegally, and we can do whatever we want with it. “

At the same time, he acknowledged the value of the artwork, saying, “Many tourists take photographs of it, so it has important sociological value.”

Sgarbi said the restoration work would be entrusted to Federico Borgogni, who had previously led a “rescue operation” for Banksy stencils in Bristol.

street art tourism

Local tourist guide Monica Gambarotto has witnessed the artist’s influence on Venice’s art scene. His agency, Guided Tours in Venice, has also organized a dedicated tour to showcase Banksy’s influence on this iconic city.

“The idea is to offer a leisurely stroll to expose the world to simple art In Venice. Some artworks have already disappeared, such as those created by Blub (an unknown street artist from Florence). These pieces, being on paper, are more vulnerable to tearing or vandalism,” explains Monica Gambarotto. “Although our dedicated street art tours are not in high demand, we have the opportunity to include Banksy in customized tours for tourists. It’s more common to request.”

He emphasized the complexity of the decision-making process regarding restoration based on conflicts. “In the past, almost all the Venetian palaces were decorated with frescoes, which, over time, have naturally faded. This is part of the historical development of the city. (…) On the other hand, any momentary vandalism The work, as street art often represents, becomes a historical testament. In this respect, Banksy’s work remains an important document today.”

Venice’s troubles

Critics of the restoration say there are more pressing issues in Venice requiring funding. Matteo Pandolfo, a member of the Venice Architects Association, said: “This palace has been empty for decades, even though the city is facing a housing shortage.”

Rosanna Carrieri agreed, saying, “We should be concerned about the delicate balance of Venice disturbed by tourism, not about the restoration of a work designed to disappear.”

‘We should consider the issue of protection of artefacts in general: there is a shortage of personnel, especially art historians, in the Ministry to ensure the conservation and accessibility of artefacts. “Focusing on ‘the migrant child’ takes away from its social and political meaning,” he said.

