Restaurants slammed for charging 'bad kids' and 'adults incapable of parenting'

A restaurant in Georgia has been condemned for introducing “bad parenting” fees for adults who bring poorly behaved children onto the premises.

The Toccoa Riverside restaurant located near Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains is gaining notoriety after customers shared an image of its menu on Reddit.com, revealing that there is a charge for abusing children.

In addition to noting that “parties over 6” add a “gratuity of 20%” and a “share fee” of $3, the fine print at the bottom of the menu reads “Adult Surcharge: Becoming a Parent $$$ for adults unable to get in.”

A Georgia restaurant is receiving criticism for including a “bad parenting” charge. (iStock)

“This restaurant charges you extra for bad parenting,” the Reddit caption on the post reads.

The same information is currently on the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Google reviews of the dining establishment – ​​which serves primarily seafood along with $39 steaks – provided some details of some customers’ experience with this “adult surcharge.”

One user, Danielle Hampi, gave the establishment a one-star rating out of five, and explained, “If you have kids, avoid this place at all costs. Holy moly – the most disrespectful owner made a big scene in front of the entire restaurant.” Because our kids were ‘running around in the restaurant.’

She added, “They were down by the river. We were told we needed to ‘go to Burger King and Walmart’ and that we were bad parents. They have a $50 surcharge for ‘bad kids.’ “

Another unhappy customer and Google reviewer, Kyle Landman, wrote, “The owner came out and told me he was adding $50 to my bill because of my kids’ behavior. My kids watched a tablet until the food arrived, ate their food and My wife took them out while I waited and paid the bill.”

This screenshot of Toccoa’s Riverside Restaurant shows the establishment’s “adult surcharge.” (toccoriversiderestaurant.com)

Yet another user warned parents to avoid the Toccoa Riverside restaurant, writing, “Don’t go there if you have kids. We were 3 adults, 2 kids and our 4 month old and we haven’t been to that place since.” When we entered, they looked at us evilly. Later my wife was rocking the baby (not crying, just to put her to sleep) and this ‘manager’ told her you don’t do that in a fancy restaurant ‘

People didn’t attack on Reddit either. One user wrote, “The number of red flags on this menu, I’ll just go ahead and say no thanks. I mean, there’s the parenting thing a bit, but if they can’t get their—together enough. Can you deal with setting a price that is related to their credit card fees, and their solution is to show the cheaper price and add a surcharge?”

Another declared, “If I read this in a restaurant I’d probably leave. Fees for unruly kids and ‘share charge $3’ like who cares if I want to share my meal once I’ve paid for it?” Is?”

Toccoa staffers could not immediately reach Fox News Digital for comment.

