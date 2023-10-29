The Internet is divided over a small detail at the bottom of a Georgia restaurant’s menu that charges parents a fee for their misbehaving children, KTLA sister station WFLA reports.

Just below the gratuity disclaimer, the Toccoa Riverside restaurant menu in Blue Ridge, Georgia reads, “Adult Surcharge: $$$ for adults unable to become parents.”

Lindsay Landman, a Florida mom who went to the restaurant with her family and four other families, told TODAY.com, “I remember thinking, ‘There’s no way this is real.’”

He said there were 11 children aged 3 to 8 years at his table.

Landman said she was actually surprised by how well behaved they were during the meal.

But the owner did not agree to this.

When the owner approached their table after dessert, he pointed to the menu where a surcharge was mentioned.

“At first I thought he was going to compliment us and say, ‘But you won’t be charged because your kids were so well-behaved,’” Landman told TODAY.com.

It was not so.

The owner informed Landman that an additional $50 would be added to the bill due to the children being “too loud.”

Some adults had taken the children out after dinner, but the owner was still angry that the children were “running around outside.”

When Landman said the children were quiet the entire time, he confronted her and told her they were “at Burger King, not his restaurant.”

When TODAY.com called the restaurant for comment, an employee told them, “We’re not going to comment on a policy that’s been in place for years. We just want to live in the forest and cook.”

Reddit users expressed their thoughts on the controversial menu.

One user wrote, “Being Karen goes both ways, and this restaurant is giving me Karen vibes. Passive aggressive menus, lack of consistent formatting or capitalization, complicated pricing, etc.

Another user said, “It works for me if it motivates someone to take some kind of action when their child is being belittled in public.”

And finally this comment. “I’d pay money to see Gordon Ramsay in this place.”

Source: ktla.com