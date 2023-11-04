Restaurant Stocks McDonald’s and Chipotle May Fall

The stock market is enjoying its best week of 2023, but some names may have got ahead of themselves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 5% this week. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are 5.6% and 5.8% higher, respectively, and on pace for their highest weekly gains since November 2022. Many consumer names bounced back, including McDonald’s and Kraft Heinz. Their quarterly earnings report this week. Other big names like Airbnb, PayPal and pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Amgen also reported their earnings and saw their shares rise. That said, some stocks have become overbought during this week’s rally – and that could be due for a pullback. CNBC Pro examined FactSet to find the most overbought and oversold names in the S&P 500 based on their 14-day relative strength index, or RSI. Stocks with a 14-day RSI above 70 are considered overbought and at downside risk. A high RSI generally indicates that near-term investor sentiment on a stock is becoming very optimistic. Conversely, while a reading below 30 typically means a stock is oversold and may be poised for at least a short-term bounce, a low RSI typically indicates sourness in sentiment surrounding the stock. Here are some of the most bought names. Fast-food giant McDonald’s made the overbought list with an RSI of 80.16. Analysts estimate the stock has a 14.7% upside potential, with about 64% of those covering the stock rating it a Buy. Shares are up nearly 5% on Monday after reporting better quarterly earnings and revenue. Although the company’s US traffic declined for the first time in 2023, it managed to gain market share among middle- and upper-income consumers. Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Monday that McDonald’s is in “a great position competitively to continue to gain share” in key foreign markets such as the U.S. and Europe. The stock is up just 1.9% year to date. MCD YTD Mountain McDonald’s Stock Beverage Co. Coca-Cola was one of several consumer names on this week’s overbought list. Coca-Cola has an RSI of 79.66 on the list. Three-fifths of analysts covering the stock rate it a Buy and estimate 12.4% additional upside potential. The company managed to beat top- and bottom-line estimates in the third quarter and also raised its full-year guidance, coming on top of rival PepsiCo. Although shares have managed to add more than 3% for the week so far, they remain down more than 10% for 2023. Other heavily purchased companies on the list include Monster Beverage and Keurig Dr Pepper, as well as restaurant groups Chipotle Mexican Grill and Darden Restaurants. , Some names can be accused of bounce. Here are the 10 best-selling names in the broader market index: Several health care companies were among the best-selling stocks this week. Despite rising 7.5% on Friday, Catalent shares have fallen more than 10% during the week. The biotech company’s RSI is just 10.52, and less than a third of the analysts covering the company have a Buy rating on the shares. Nonetheless, the consensus price target suggests shares could have a 47.1% upside. Moderna also had a strong week, rising nearly 8%, but still remains one of the most heavily sold stocks on the broader market index. The vaccine maker’s RSI is 14.28. Shares fell 6% on Thursday after the company announced earnings. The company suffered a loss in the third quarter amid falling demand for its only marketable product, Covid shots. Shares have fallen about 57% year to date. Solar power companies Enphase Energy and SolarEdge Technologies also made the list with RSI scores of 15.8 and 18.47, respectively. The solar sector is set to struggle in 2023 as a high-rate environment impacts demand. SolarEdge offered weak fourth-quarter guidance on Wednesday. Its third-quarter results also fell short of expectations, which CEO Zvi Lando attributed to a “slow market environment”, particularly in Europe. SEDG 1D Mountain SolarEdge shares Revvity, Henry Schein, Align Technology and Fortive are some of the other oversold names this week.

