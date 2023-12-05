Respell wants to help non-technical end users develop AI-powered workflows TechCrunch

When Respell founder Matthew Rastovac was in high school, he did an internship where his job was to copy information from a government website into a spreadsheet. It was a mind-numbing task, so being an enterprising young man, he wrote some code to automate the task. These days, his company helps non-technical employees leverage the power of generative AI to create workflows to automate tasks.

Today, the company announced a $4.75 million seed round led by Craft Ventures with help from several key industry investors.

“Respell is using AI automation to help create workflows. It’s a pretty overused term at this point, but I think we’ve approached it in a slightly different way, where we focus very strongly on non-technical people,” Rastovac told TechCrunch.

That’s because he sees a market where there are a lot of tools built by engineers for engineers. He wanted to change this with Respell, harnessing the power of generative AI to help less technical users create workflows by simply telling them what they want to do and letting the software do the rest.

Until now, the way non-technical people have built workflows has been with a drag and drop approach onto a palette. Software may come with predefined workflow components, but it still involves the manual work of defining the workflow. Respel is changing that, by giving people the ability to describe it, and then building that workflow for them and allowing them to adjust it as needed.

The company calls its workflows ‘Mantras’ and users can create them or use pre-built workflows. When it comes to the underlying LLM, the company is trying to be agnostic and working with all the big names, but the highest performing model right now is GPT-4 and so most platforms work with that at the moment. Are doing, he says.

Craft Ventures investor Sean Whitney says Rostovac has seized the opportunity to leverage generative AI to solve the workflow tooling problem in a new way. “Although recent developments in AI offer massive transformative potential, there is a big problem: it is challenging for most people to take advantage of that potential. Respell makes it easy for anyone to use powerful AI in customizable and personalized ways,” he said in a statement.

The company launched it last year and introduced the first version in March. It became generally available in August. Today, they have 8 full-time employees and plans to hire a few more. He says he wants to be cautious and let his financial performance drive the hiring process rather than hiring just for the sake of getting ahead.

Source: techcrunch.com