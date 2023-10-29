Respecting customers, moving business life cycle forward is the key to growth – entrepreneurs told – MyJoyOnline

Entrepreneurs from different walks of life in the Ashanti region gathered to gain knowledge and insights from experienced experts in the business world.

The seminar, organized by Muslim Executive Foundation, focused on the theme “Implementing Effective Marketing Strategies for Competitive Urges”.

Aspiring and experienced business owners alike came to the event eager to discover the keys to business success.

The seminar was attended by Mr. Siddiq Abdul Razak, an eminent professional in the field of business consultancy. As Director of SAR Consult, Mr. Razak shared a wealth of knowledge that inspired and equipped attendees to take their businesses to new heights.

A key principle stressed by Mr Razak was the importance of respecting customers.

He said satisfied customers not only become loyal patrons but also serve as ambassadors for the business. Entrepreneurs were urged to look beyond the immediate needs of their business and consider strategies for growth.

Mr Razak stressed that expanding one’s business can provide employment opportunities for others, contributing to both economic growth and community welfare.

He deeply understands the complexities of the business life cycle, with a special focus on the introduction stage. He explained that understanding the dynamics of this phase is important for long-term success.

The business landscape is constantly evolving due to changes in consumer preferences and behavior. Mr Razak encouraged entrepreneurs to be adaptive and responsive to these behavioral changes.

One key takeaway was that it was important to conduct extensive research before entering any new business venture. Entrepreneurs were advised to thoroughly examine the nature of the business and seek insights from experienced individuals in the field.

Mr. Razak underlined the importance of product attractiveness, simplicity and rebranding to maintain competitiveness in the market. He emphasized that aesthetic appeal can greatly influence customer choice.

Entrepreneurs were reminded that their personal presentation, including their attire, plays an important role in pleasing customers and enhancing the overall business image.

The seminar was not just a lecture but an interactive session. Entrepreneurs actively participated, asked diverse questions and received insightful answers.

The event served as a platform for attendees to gain invaluable insights into effective marketing strategies and a deeper understanding of the constantly evolving business landscape.

As the seminar ended, participants left with renewed enthusiasm and a clear vision of how to open doors to business success.

Other speakers included Dr. Abdul Samad Muntaka, Lecturer at KNUST Business School, Sheikh Abdul Muhsin Bafi, Director of Leading Edge Academy.

Warmly welcoming the attendees, Eminent Imam Sheikh Abdul Razak Bawa Aransa of the Muslim Executive Foundation (MEF) underlined the paramount importance of acquiring knowledge and skills in today’s ever-evolving world.

He stressed that individuals need to equip themselves with the right tools and information to face the growing challenges, especially in the backdrop of the current global economic crisis.

Sheikh Bawa Aransa’s words resonated with the audience, highlighting the essential role of continuous learning and adaptability in navigating the complex terrain of the contemporary business environment.

Participants were inspired to explore innovative ways to enhance their skills and knowledge, recognizing that these are the cornerstones of success in a world marked by rapid change and uncertainty.

Imam’s wise counsel encouraged a proactive approach to gaining expertise, ensuring that attendees left with a renewed commitment to personal and professional development.

Source: www.myjoyonline.com