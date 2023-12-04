Owner Corporation

Onor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4 December 2023 11:10 am EET

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting 2023 of Aponor Corporation

The extraordinary general meeting of Aponer Corporation was held on 4 December 2023. On June 12, 2023, George Fisher Limited (the “Offeror”) and Apnor Corporation entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which the Offeror made a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to all. Issued and outstanding shares in Aponer which are not held by Aponer or any of its subsidiaries (the “Tender Offer”). According to the combination agreement, after the proponent publicly confirms that it will complete the tender offer, the board of directors of the company convenes an extraordinary general meeting upon the written request of the proponent. The matters considered at the extraordinary general meeting were based on the written request of the proposer.

Resolution on amendment of the articles of association

It was decided at the General Meeting to amend Section 4 of the Articles of Association of the Company so that the minimum number of members of the Board of Directors is three (3) and the maximum number is seven (7).

Resolution on remuneration of members of the board of directors

It was decided in the general meeting that no remuneration will be paid to the members of the Board of Directors.

Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

It was decided at the General Meeting that the number of Board members would be seven (7).

Resolution on election of members and chairman of the board of directors

It was decided at the general meeting that Andreas Müller, Mads Jørgensen, Joost Geginat, Helmut Elben, Thomas Harry, César Sayegh and Mark Lahusen were elected as members of the Board of Directors for a term starting from the conclusion of the extraordinary general meeting. . At the conclusion of the next annual general meeting. It was decided at the General Meeting that Andreas Müller is Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term ending at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

Resolution on the abolition of the Enrollment Board

It was decided at the general meeting that the Nomination Board of Shareholders is abolished immediately after the decision is taken by the extraordinary general meeting.

further information:

retta harkki

Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Owner Corporation

Telephone. +358 (0)20 129 2835

francisca janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR

Owner Corporation

Telephone. +358 (0)20 129 2821

Distribution:

nasdaq helsinki

media

www.uponorgroup.com

About Honor

OONOR is a leading global provider of solutions that move water efficiently and effectively through cities, buildings and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities make them more productive – and constantly find new ways to responsibly conserve, manage and deliver water, improving comfort, health and efficiency. Ability to provide is demonstrated. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Eunor employs approximately 3,600 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s sales totaled approximately €1.4 billion. Onor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Onor is part of the Georg Fischer Group based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. www.uponorgroup.com

Source