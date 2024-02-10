Residents of corruption-plagued NYCHA housing forced to wait up to 65 days for minor repairs: Documents

It’s a NYCHA-mare.

New York City Housing Authority employees reportedly have no problems getting government contracts fixed, but residents routinely have to wait more than two months for clogged tubs, leaky faucets, and broken refrigerators to be fixed. Is.

It took NYCHA workers an average of 65.4 days to complete non-emergency repairs during the fiscal year ending June 30, records reviewed by The Post show.

Glacial’s speed is 33% slower than last year, when it took 49.1 days, and 242% worse than fiscal year 2019, when the average repair time was 19.4 days.

And the latest records from the embattled authority — which this week busted dozens of former and current employees in the largest one-day bribery scandal in U.S. Justice Department history — show that wait times for the city’s 528,000 public housing residents are getting worse. That is, climbing for about 66 days from September to October 2023.

“There have been a lot of shady businesses going on for a long time and nothing is getting done right,” said Glen Collins, tenant leader for Redfern Houses in Far Rockaway, Queens.

Collins said he has been waiting for more than two years for NYCHA to fix at least a dozen problems in his three-bedroom apartment — including severely cracked walls and a large hole inside the shower. Is.

Glen Collins said “shadowy business” has been going on at Redfern Houses for several years. Edmund J Coppa

Collins, 39, said the radiators haven’t worked since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

And for three years, whenever the upstairs neighbors flushed the toilet, raw sewage leaked into their bathroom. After repeatedly ignoring court orders to take immediate action, NYCHA finally fixed the leak in December, he said.

“Nobody should have to live like this,” Collins said.

The average wait time for NYCHA to complete an “emergency” repair – typically no heat or hot water – was 27.8 hours in fiscal year 2023, up 27% from 22 hours a year earlier, and up 27% from fiscal year 2019. That was 118% slower than the 12.7 hours in .

NYCHA non-emergency repairs were resolved more than four times faster in fiscal year 2014. An empty hole inside the shower stall in Glen Collins’ apartment. Collins said he usually covers it with duct tape to keep out cockroaches and rodents. Brigitte Stelzer

The agency saw some improvement during the first four months of this fiscal year as repairs were completed in an average of 16.2 hours.

In Mayor Adams’ preliminary management report for fiscal year 2024 released last week, NYCHA attributed the poor response times to minor repairs to a “backlog of work orders” that had piled up during the pandemic.

The agency’s target for resolving non-emergency repairs is 15 days – an average it has failed to meet since fiscal year 2016.

The average wait time for NYCHA “emergency” repairs to be completed in fiscal year 2023 was 27.8 hours. stephen yang

NYCHA’s goal for completing emergency repairs is 24 hours—which many tenant advocates feel is still too much time.

NYCHA — which is already under federal oversight in part because of its longstanding inability to solve serious problems like mold and lead paint — suffered the latest blow on Wednesday when the feds fined 70 current and former NYCHA superintendents and other central The managers were convicted of extortion and bribery.

The workers allegedly earned more than $2 million in bribes since 2013 by awarding $13 million of small, no-bid repair jobs to contractors at nearly 100 NYCHA developments across the city — including Farragut in Downtown Brooklyn and Redfern House. Houses – which remained under the radar for a long time because they amount to less than $10,000.

“I’m just hoping that now that these people have been caught, I pray that something will change,” said Kimberly Comes, head of the Redfern House Residents Council Inc. [actions] They were harming poor people and people from low-income areas.

The agency’s target for resolving non-emergency repairs is 15 days – an average it has failed to meet since fiscal year 2016. Thomas E. Gaston

NYCHA Executive Vice President Barbara Brancaccio said the authority “has zero tolerance for wrongful or illegal activity and will continue to work closely with our law enforcement and oversight partners to rid the authority of malfeasance.”

“Over the past five years, NYCHA has made transformational changes to our business practices and will continue to do so,” Brancaccio said. “We will not allow bad elements to disrupt or undermine our achievements. While the indictments indicate that work was done, we will continue to evaluate the services provided as we learn more.

