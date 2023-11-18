Residential cruise ship startup selling condos at sea for more than $100,000 is struggling for this reason

Through 2023, residential cruise ship startups have delayed their launches.

Companies like Storylines and Life at Sea Cruises do not have their respective ships yet.

There is a list of difficulties in acquiring an old ship or building a new one.

Busy residential cruise ship startups like Storylines are unable to stick to their deadlines.

In recent years, many companies have taken advantage of the increasing demand long journeys By announcing plans to launch permanent or semi-permanent condos in the ocean. But after the launch of these startups, their plans inevitably seem to be delayed.

So far, the only residential ship in operation is World , But it, too, has faced hurdles: Launched in 2002, residents had to put down $71 million to purchase the $280 million ship in 2003. And about 10 to 12 of the world’s 547 cabins are resold annually for between $2 million and $15 million.

From there the list of successes is short. While hardcore cruisers are eager to start their lives at sea, companies like Storylines, Victoria Cruise Line and Villa V Residences are struggling to stay true to their timelines. It’s easy to find people who want to live on a cruise ship — but these startups are finding it’s harder to actually launch a condo-at-sea concept.

Storyline is a prime example of this

Storylines delayed the construction of its MV Narrative residential ship at least twice. Story

Since launching in 2016, Storylines has promised buyers amenities such as a hydroponic farm, an anti-aging clinic, and 20 dining and bar venues. The company originally promised to build its own ship, named MV Narrative, after weighing the purchase of a used ship. Storylines CEO Alistair Punton said in July that more than half of the future ship’s 530 condos — ranging in price from $875,000 to $8 million — have been reserved.

Building a residential ship from the ground up is a difficult endeavor, requiring securing funding, designing the ship, finding a shipbuilder, and actually executing construction. It’s “like building a city,” said a consultant who works with Storylines, but asked to remain anonymous so he could speak freely without fear of professional repercussions.

To bring the co-founders’ vision to life, Storylines announced in 2021 that it had tapped Croatian shipyard Brodosplit to build the approximately $900 million ship. However, industry experts questioned this decision: Croatian shipyards rarely build cruise ships of this proportion. Storylines told Business Insider that the shipbuilder had the “ideal expertise” for the job. A year later, Brodosplit filed for provisional bankruptcy amid Russian sanctions.

Storylines say its ship will launch in December 2026. Storylines

While BrodoSplit’s bankruptcy proceedings were canceled in March, the launch of Storylines has now been pushed back twice, from 2024 to December 2026.

However, nine former employees, advisors and investors told Insider they were skeptical that the ship would be built, citing concerns about the startup’s unrealistic goals, broken contracts and funding, as well as the co-founders’ lack of expertise. Giving.

The advisor said, “Nobody gives a loan of nearly a billion dollars to someone who has never built a ship” or who has “never done a deal of this size”, alluding to Punton and Lee’s lack of experience in the industry. “That cherry” said. Sits on top of this whole fuckin’ sundae.”

With many potential customers interested in condo-at-sea concepts being retirees, startups like Storylines don’t have an infinite amount of time to fulfill buyers’ dreams. At least one buyer of Storylines has died amid these delays. Mike Kasprzak, another retiree, is seeking a refund after forfeiting his deposit two years ago. He told Insider he asked himself: “Is this going to happen in my lifetime?”

It’s hard to build a new ship – but it’s even harder to get an old one

Victoria Cruise Line charters your choice of accommodation ship. Victoria Cruise Line

While Storyline’s shipyard issues have contributed to delays, purchasing used ships creates a set of financial and logistical difficulties. Bidding, acquiring and refurbishing a large ship takes significant time and resources. And some older ships may struggle to get faster strict consistency rules ,

Many recent startups that purchased or leased older ships are facing their own series of delays.

Victoria Cruise Line is chartering its Victoria Majestic, formerly Holland America Line’s MS Veendam. In February, the company announced that the 27-year-old ship would set sail to circumnavigate the world just three months later in May. Its launch has since been delayed to the end of July 2024.

Life at Sea Cruises says its never-ending around-the-world voyage will begin on November 30. Life at Sea Cruise

In March, Mirae Cruise’s new life on cruises The subsidiary has opened reservations for its three-year sailing around the world, initially scheduled to begin on November 1 on the nearly 30-year-old MV Gemini.

But, a few weeks before the ship set sail, Life at Sea announced that it is going to delay its launch because it still has no ships for residents to live on , The company also announced that it would abandon its three-year travel program. Instead, Life at Sea now promises a never-ending journey.

The company has said that it will replace Gemini for MV Lara, which is not yet completed. At the time of writing life at sea on board the ship has not yet stopped.

Fares currently start at more than $115,500 per person for a minimum three-year commitment onboard.

The latest startup hasn’t even acquired a ship yet

The Villa V aircraft will depart in May 2024. Villa V Residence

In 2023, some former Storylines and Life at Sea employees started Villa V Residence , another floating condo concept with cabins starting at $100,000. The newcomer says it plans to depart in May 2024.

But like its predecessors, Villa V does not yet have a ship. In October, its founder and CEO Mikael Petersson said he expected the ship to be closed by the end of 2023, adding that he had “built more than enough time” into the schedule to account for the hiccups. “We don’t need as much runway as Life at Sea did.”

