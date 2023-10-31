LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ReSecurity® (USA)a global cybersecurity solutions provider protecting Fortune 500 and government agencies around the world, is proud to announce the official launch of its award-winning Identity Protection (IDP) Service in India. With a focus on protecting India’s citizens and businesses against cyber threats, Resecurity’s IDP service is set to revolutionize the way people protect their online identities. The service allows monitoring of Aadhaar and PAN cards, personally identifiable information (PII) and passwords leaked on the dark web. Considering the population of India 1.486 billion people And the rise of data leaks involving sensitive data, the new offering underscores the urgent need for advanced identity protection.

Gene Yu, CEO of ReSecuritysaid, “The launch of Resecurity’s IDP service in India is an important step in our commitment to global cyber security. We recognize the deep impact of cyber threats on individuals and organizations alike, and we are committed to empowering people to take control of their online “Dedicated to empowering to keep.” appearance. By securing personal information, we aim to make the digital world a safer place for everyone.”

RiSecurity’s IDP service comes across as a state-of-the-art solution designed to tackle the growing cyber threats affecting India and the entire Asian region. These threats have led to an increase in online banking theft, fraud, and other malicious activities. Additionally, they have seriously impacted enterprises through network intrusions, intellectual property theft, and data breaches, resulting in substantial financial losses and reputational damage. ReSecurity’s IDP service is designed to help users proactively protect their online identity.

Rajan Pant, Business Head of ReSecurity in India, expressed his excitement about the launch. He said, “We are excited to bring Resecurity’s IDP service to citizens and businesses in India, showcasing its advanced features and capabilities. Our goal is to empower individuals to take control of their online presence, thereby ensuring To ensure comprehensive security against theft, fraud and Other malicious activities. With ReSecurity’s IDP, users can confidently navigate the digital landscape, knowing that their personal information is secure.”

The IDP service actively monitors stolen data, specifically searching for leaked passwords, national identity documents, personal information and payment data – all of which are commonly traded by cybercriminals on the dark web. This vigilant approach ensures that users are alerted to potential breaches and can take immediate action to protect their personal information.

Shawn Loveland, COO of ReSecurity and ex-Microsoft industry veteranElaborating on the company’s commitment to accessibility, he said, “ReSecurity is a leader in accessible cybersecurity services, making them available to everyday citizens who are prepared to stay ahead of covert cyber threats and cyber threats targeting their families and businesses. May not be fully aware of criminal activity. Cyber ​​criminals often take advantage of the digital identity of children, women and law-abiding persons to commit cyber crimes and frauds, thereby compromising the personal life and privacy of the victims. But it has a harmful effect.”

Key features of Resecurity IDP service in India include:

Advanced threat detection: ReSecurity uses advanced threat detection technology to identify and respond to the most sophisticated cyber threats, ensuring that personal and sensitive information remains secure.

real time monitoring: The service continuously monitors online activity, identifying any unusual behavior or potential threats in real time, allowing quick response to potential breaches and leaks in the dark web.

Identity Security: IDP service goes beyond traditional security measures to protect digital identities, helping individuals and organizations maintain control over their online presence.

24/7 Support: ReSecurity provides 24/7 support to address any concerns and provide guidance in the event of a security incident.

Customized Solution: The service can be tailored to the specific needs of individuals, businesses and government agencies, ensuring that all levels of security are met.

India’s rapid digital transformation and increasing dependence on technology has made it an attractive target for cyber criminals. Resecurity, Inc. recognizes this growing threat and is committed to partnering with Indian citizens, businesses and government bodies to strengthen their defenses against cyber attacks.

With the launch of IDP service in India, ReSecurity aims to not only provide world-class cyber security solutions but also empower Indian users to take control of their online security. Using cutting-edge technology and deep knowledge, Resecurity intends to establish a secure digital landscape for the people of India.

For more information about Resecurity and its Identity Protection (IDP) service in India, please visit https://www.resecurity.com/idp.

About ReSecurity®

ReSecurity is a cybersecurity company that provides an integrated platform for endpoint security, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing the best data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity’s services and platforms focus on early-warning detection of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it is globally recognized as one of the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies, with a sole mission to enable organizations to deal with cyber threats, no matter how sophisticated they are. Recently, Inc. Resecurity was named by the magazine as one of the top 10 fastest growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. An official member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGuard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX ), and the United Arab Emirates (AmChamDubai).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

