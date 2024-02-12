Researchers unveil solar technology using a ‘miracle material’ that could revolutionize the energy sector: ‘It’s very exciting’

Scientists around the world are competing to engineer solar cells that most efficiently capture light and turn it into clean, renewable energy. In Saudi Arabia, a team of researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has announced plans to bring a new type of solar cell to market, and it could be one of the most efficient yet.

The cell combines a mineral called perovskite with silicon to maximize both performance and longevity. It is aptly named the “perovskite/silicon tandem”.

Perovskite has been dubbed a “miracle material” by clean energy experts because of its impressive ability to absorb light, as well as the fact that it can be manufactured at room temperature, making it more durable and cheaper. It happens.

One scientist described it as “like Michael Jordan on the basketball court.” That’s great in itself, but it makes all the other players better, too.”

By combining perovskite with silicon, the KAUST team said they have harnessed the best properties of both materials. The team said its perovskite/silicon tandem set a record for tandem solar cell efficiency, operating at more than 33% efficiency.

“The market for perovskite/silicon tandem is expected to exceed $10 billion within a decade. KAUST is at the forefront of this revolution, laying the foundation for affordable, accessible clean energy for all,” said KAUST team leader Professor Stephen De Wolf.

He also said: “It’s very exciting that things are moving forward quickly with many of the groups.”

The most immediate challenges for the team include figuring out how to manufacture the perovskite/silicon tandem on a commercial scale, which could involve high costs and hazardous materials. They also have to ensure that the cells will be able to withstand various weather conditions, as perovskite is extremely fragile.

However, the future looks bright, as solar cells will continue to become more efficient and affordable with the continued development of technology in the field.

Source: www.thecooldown.com