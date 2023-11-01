Researchers say global billionaires tax could generate $250 billion annually - ICIJ

The world’s richest people are using shell companies to reduce their tax bills, according to a new report from the EU Tax Observatory, which argues that raising the global minimum tax rate for billionaires could cost $250 billion a year. Can.

The research group, based at the Paris School of Economics, found that the effective personal tax rates of billionaires around the world are between 0% and 0.5% – significantly lower than ordinary taxpayers. By taxing 2,700 billionaires just 2% of their wealth annually, researchers estimated that countries could raise the revenue needed to respond to global crises ranging from rising income inequality to climate change.

In the foreword to the report titled Global Tax Evasion Report 2024, economist and Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz said that beyond requiring government investment in services and infrastructure, tax disparities also undermine democracy by undermining trust in institutions.

Stiglitz said in the report, “If citizens do not believe that everyone is paying their fair share of taxes – and especially if they see the rich and prosperous corporations not paying their fair share – then they Will begin to reject taxation.”

In addition to taxing billionaires, the researchers proposed strengthening the global minimum tax rate to raise an additional $250 billion per year for multinational corporations.

Stiglitz told ICIJ that simply taxing billionaires would not end global tax abuse, or solve inequality; It is also necessary to impose substantial taxes on corporations that generate disproportionately high incomes for the ultra-wealthy.

“It would be one thing if the money stayed in corporations and they invested in new ventures, but the money generally goes to rich people. Not taxing multinational corporations has allowed wealth to flow to a few,” Stiglitz said.

The report also found that steps to curb corporate profit shifting have stagnated over the past seven years. In 2022, multinationals will continue to book about 35% of offshore profits in tax havens, amounting to an estimated $1 trillion globally, the researchers said.

ICIJ investigations such as the Paradise Papers and the Luxembourg Leaks have exposed the staggering scale of corporate tax evasion by some of the world’s largest companies. In 2017, the Paradise Papers revealed tax tricks by more than 100 corporations, including Nike, Uber and Apple, the latter of which amassed $252 billion of foreign money by shifting profits around the world.

Stiglitz cited Apple as an example of a highly successful company that enriched a handful of individuals because it was not taxed fairly. “The money that would have gone to the people has now gone to the rich. Now it is our responsibility to bring it back.

In 2021, nearly 140 countries reached a historic global tax agreement that included a commitment by governments to set a minimum tax rate of 15% for multinationals. But the Tax Observatory’s report warned that the reforms have since “weakened dramatically due to a growing list of shortcomings.”

For example, companies can effectively bypass the 15% tax rate by performing economic activity in low-tax countries, which encourages companies to shift production to tax havens and keep tax rates low. Encourages tax havens, researchers said. In August, a separate report from the Tax Justice Network advocacy group estimated that tax haven countries could lose $4.7 trillion in tax revenue over the next decade.

But while tax evasion remains a problem, the Tax Observatory found that significant progress has been made in the past decade in uncovering shady offshore tax arrangements, including reducing banking secrecy. The report found that the implementation of the Automated Information Exchange System has allowed tax authorities to more easily share and access financial data across borders, and has contributed to a threefold reduction in offshore tax evasion.

Other relatively new sources of information, such as the ICIJ’s 2016 Panama Papers leak and government investigations into taxpayers’ offshore assets, have also helped lift the curtain on the offshore financial system, the researchers said. However, while developments in international tax cooperation have dramatically limited the scope for hiding accounts abroad, wealthy people are avoiding scrutiny by tax authorities in other ways.

According to the Tax Observatory report, a “particularly serious blind spot” in the banking information exchange system is that money once deposited in overseas accounts is being invested in real estate through secret structures such as shell companies and trusts. .

The researchers estimated that about $500 billion worth of real estate in the six cities is owned by foreign entities, according to available data, which is also used to obscure residents’ ownership. For example, in the United Kingdom, about 1.25% of residential real estate was owned offshore, but the share increased to 15% for top-end properties.

While the banking system effectively tracks financial assets, other assets – such as luxury property, private art collections and superyachts – can pass under the radar undetected and untaxed.

Stiglitz suggested that taxing such assets as they come onto the market and are monetized could be a way to capture the otherwise uncertain values ​​of assets. But he reiterated that raising and standardizing tax rates for billionaires and multinationals is the most effective way to fight tax evasion globally.

“We have a framework where we can get a relatively good, not perfect, but relatively good global wealth tax,” Stiglitz said.

Source: www.icij.org