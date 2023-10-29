Researchers revolutionize manufacturing of 'most widely used' petrochemical in the world: 'We're on a mission'

Plastic pollution is one of the most serious issues our planet faces. In addition to clogging landfills, filling oceans, and spreading microplastics to every corner of the Earth, plastic causes enormous amounts of pollution during its production, which is largely fueled by dirty energy sources like gas and oil.

That’s why one company has tried to come up with a new way to produce a key chemical used in plastics by using electricity instead of dirty energy.

Canadian company CERT Systems Inc. has developed a new process to make ethylene – the world’s most widely used petrochemical, which is used in textiles, building materials, food packaging, shampoo and many other products. Ethylene is used to make products lightweight, durable, and waterproof.

“For every tonne of ethylene produced, one to two tonnes of carbon dioxide is emitted through the traditional manufacturing process,” Dr Christine Gabbardo, one of CERT’s co-founders, told The Guardian.

Instead of the traditional process, Dr. Gabbardo and his co-founders use a process called CO2 electrolysis to make ethylene using only renewable electricity, with no harmful pollution and all chemical byproducts usable in other industrial processes. Are there.

“The future is electric. We expect to more than double our renewable electricity capacity this decade,” Dr Alex Ip, another co-founder, told The Guardian. “This will allow us to transform chemical manufacturing using CO2 electrolysis and stop our dependence on fossil fuels.”

“We are on a mission to change the way all of the world’s most important chemicals are made using clean electrochemistry,” said Dr. Garbado. “On a larger scale, this has the potential to avoid gigatons of emissions.”

CERT has received a grant from Natural Resources Canada, and their next goal is to scale up the production of clean ethylene on a commercial scale.

And while many envision a world with far fewer plastic products – and less plastic pollution – in the near future, making the chemicals used in plastics with far fewer heat-trapping emissions is a necessary step. .

