Researchers make game-changing discovery after pulverizing EV batteries: 'Lifespan extended 30%'

Researchers in Korea are pulverizing battery anodes.

They are not angry with high-tech electricity suppliers. According to The Korea Times, the dismantling is part of what they claim is a cleaner EV battery recycling method that will become standard practice.

At issue are the expensive metals – lithium, cobalt and nickel – which often require aggressive mining to collect. While metals harvesting technology is improving, recycling is an important aspect of creating efficiencies and reducing costs in the growing industry.

Demand for EVs is increasing as individuals, businesses and governments recognize its unique advantages and importance as a more planet-friendly vehicle.

According to the Times, experts at the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute said that by grinding the battery anodes into black powder, they could add chlorine gas to recover about 97% of the lithium. Battery chemistry requires lithium and other metals to create charge and discharge cycles.

Even better, anode components made from recycled metals have seen increased lifespan, the Times reports, adding that more than 40% of the battery’s production cost is for the anode material.

Another benefit, according to the Times story, is less pollution at the end of the process compared to other recycling techniques.

In other methods, battery components are heated to 1,625 degrees Fahrenheit before critical metals are collected and mixed with chemicals. It’s a process that results in inefficiencies and toxic waste water, experts told the Times.

“There has been an integration of the traditional methods used so far [combined] Residual lithium after heating treatment along with other metal components reduced the quality of the battery and destabilized the anode,” Kim Hyeong-sub, an institute researcher who helped develop the crushing process, said in the Times story. Said.

The researchers’ process uses chlorine gas to help separate materials that experts want to recycle. When combined with other necessary elements to create the anode, the team found that the upcycled battery component “extended lifespan by 30%,” according to the Times.

“The quality of EV batteries is determined by the amount of lithium anode they contain,” Kim said in the report.

This is important news as more EVs hit the road. More than 11 lakh EVs were sold globally in July.

“The market is expanding at a more healthy rate [40%] Year after year,” Inside EVs reported.

Kim told the Times that his team is improving the recycling method with the goal of incorporating the process with companies in Korea. However, the larger goal of this methodology is to go beyond the country’s borders, “to become a guideline for recycling waste EV batteries in an eco-friendly manner”.

