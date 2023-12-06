Researchers invent wild technique to 3D-print steel: 'Innovation will be key this decade'

Photo Credit: Cambridge University

As cited by Chemical & Engineering News, steel production is responsible for 3 billion metric tons (about 3.3 billion tons) of carbon dioxide – or about 8% of all planet-warming pollution – per year, according to the World Steel Association. But researchers may have developed a new way to reduce that number by 3D printing metal.

A team at the University of Cambridge developed the method, which uses a 3D printing laser as a “micro hammer” to harden the metal during processing, rather than the traditional “heat and beat” method, in which the metal is hammered. Is hardened by. And softened by fire.

Their findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.

Although it is still unproven and would currently be too expensive to implement on an industrial scale, researchers believe this method could produce more durable steel in the future.

“We think this method could help reduce the cost of metal 3D printing, thereby improving the sustainability of the metal manufacturing industry,” said Dr. Matteo Sita, an engineering professor at the University of Cambridge who led the research. . “In the near future, we also hope to be able to bypass low-temperature treatment in the furnace, thereby reducing the number of steps required before 3D printed parts can be used in engineering applications.”

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), “Steel has increasingly been in the spotlight… but much needs to be done to get efforts in the iron and steel sector back on track” and significantly reduce its planet-warming emissions. Will have to do.

“The emissions reduction potential of traditional process routes and scrap is limited,” the IEA adds, “and so innovation this decade will be critical to the commercialization of zero-emission steel production processes.”

While some specific alternative building materials – such as biomaterials made from fungal tissue associated with mushrooms and hemp – are growing in popularity, steel is still one of the most important building and infrastructure materials in the world, and its production processes need to be innovative. It’s time to do it. It is now.

