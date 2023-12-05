The research program, which involves 13 Spanish institutions such as hospitals and associations, collects genetic, physiological and behavioral data with wearable devices.

Advertisement

Researchers in Spain are creating digital models of breast cancer patients to simulate and deliver tailored treatment plans.

The research program, which involves 13 Spanish institutions such as hospitals and associations, collects genetic, physiological and behavioral data using wearable devices.

By collecting information and applying artificial intelligence (AI) to the data, they hope to improve potential treatments.

“With a real patient, you can’t do the test, you just do a treatment and then expect the results,” said Miguel Quintela, oncologist and director of the clinical research program at the Spanish National Cancer Research Center (CNIO).

“If this patient digital model is accurate enough, you can simulate millions of disease trajectories as a result of modifying one patient factor or another. “So you’re able to make a lot of treatment decisions that are personalized to that patient, which will improve the patient’s outcome,” Quintela said.

Lucia González Cortijo, head of the department of medical oncology at Quironsalud University Hospital, said she did not know “if these would be able to be implemented in our patients immediately or in the medium term” but said that with more research it could be possible to treat cancer. It is possible to give the medicine in a different way.

‘The world’s most prevalent cancer’

Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths among women in Spain.

In 2020, it caused 685,000 deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization.

While experts agree that cancer treatment needs to be adjusted and individualized for each patient, treatment guidelines available to oncologists are often designed for a handful of tumors and the “average patient.”

Hairdresser Yolanda Ramos, aged 54, is one of the participants in the new “Digital Twins” project.

Ramos has triple-negative breast cancer, considered one of the most aggressive because cancer cells grow and spread rapidly.

In recent years, she has undergone various treatments, but their effects only last for a few months.

“When the treatment stops working, which is usually after six months, they change my treatment, and now I’m on carboplatin. [a chemotherapy drug] And waiting for some trials to find out if it works or not,” Ramos said.

Most of the participants in the project are, like Ramos, a patient with advanced cancer who hopes the study will help others in the future.

The wearable device is connected to a smartphone app in which patients answer questionnaires to reflect their feelings and general emotions.

The research team hopes this will help them get more descriptive information about how a patient is feeling than they typically get from clinical science.

Ramos believes this takes into account issues that oncologists don’t always have time to deal with in the consulting room.

Advertisement

“The side effects of chemo, how you feel, whether you can get relief from medications, or not. Do you need a psychologist,” he said.

“All these things come into play because cancer is not just about going bald, cancer is much more than that,” he said.

The researchers hope to publish the results in a few years.

“It’s a goal, a complete treatment plan. And the second is to be able to have an interface that somehow allows for somewhat more direct and dynamic contact care so that we can detect deviations from the desired treatment trajectory in real time. So, instead of just realizing when a treatment has failed, one needs to be able to predict it in advance,” Quintela said.

Watch the video in the media player above for more on this story.

Advertisement

Source