Researchers identify 14 'evolutionary traps' that could end humanity

A new paper from Stockholm University researchers identifies 14 “evolutionary traps” that could spell end of humanity If mankind is unable to solve those challenges permanently.

The study – titled “The evolution of polychrysis: Anthropocene traps that challenge global sustainability” – was published earlier this month in the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B. it Identified 14 evolutionary traps Which are defined as the stagnation that occurs in a region after humanity has become overly dependent on early successful innovations, such as simplified agricultural production techniques.

“Evolutionary traps are a well-known concept in the animal world,” said Peter Sjögaard Jorgensen, an author of the paper and a researcher at the Stockholm Resilience Center at Stockholm University. “Just as many insects are attracted to light, an evolutionary reflex that could kill them in the modern world, the human race is at risk of reacting to new phenomena in harmful ways.”

Of the total 14 evolutionary traps identified by the researchers, 12 are considered to be in advanced stages from which it may be difficult for mankind to escape, and 10 were found to be negatively trending. The researchers also found that evolutionary traps reinforce each other – making it more likely that society will get trapped in multiple traps.

Researchers at Stockholm University have identified 14 evolutionary traps that, if ignored, could doom humanity. (/iStock)

Pair of less advanced evolutionary traps identified in paper using technological automation Artificial Intelligence (AI) And social capital has been lost due to robotics, and digitalization.

The five webs are classified as global webs because they originate from the move towards higher levels of social organization which in turn lead to efficiency and growth contributing to the expansion of resource requirements. they include:

Simplification and lack of response diversity contribute to specialization;

search efficiency and development At the expense of well-being;

At the expense of well-being; Ecological overexploitation due to increased exploitation of resources contributes to depletion, environmental change and ecological tipping point;

and ecological tipping point; Barriers to global cooperation lead to impasse global conflict and division; And

and division; And leads to greater interconnectedness infection through epidemic Or other systemic shocks spreading around the world.

The evolutionary traps listed in the study included over-consumption, environmental tipping points, and ecological impacts of new technology. (Kevin Lamarck/Reuters Photos)

The other five evolutionary traps were identified as technological in nature. These include the risk of being locked into physical infrastructure due to huge costs, as well as the health and ecological impacts of new chemical compounds and materials – both of which are considered fundamental consequences of innovation cycles.

The other three in the study technical trap are considered side effects of the final stages of advanced technology. These include the existential threat of powerful technologies like AI leading to the destruction of humanity or autonomous technology not aligning with human goals, in addition to the risk of a rapid increase in disinformation and misinformation through digital channels.

Artificial intelligence that would lead to the extinction of humanity and autonomous technology were also listed as potential evolutionary traps facing society. (/iStock)

Other traps identified by researchers include a focus on short-term economic growth and technological quick fixes that create risks long term stability , Far-reaching global supply chains are increasing the risk of overconsumption; loss of contact with nature through urbanization obscuring signs of environmental degradation; And reduced face-to-face interaction has reduced social capital and society’s capacity for collective action.

Researchers argued Despite the threats posed by these evolutionary traps, humanity is not doomed to extinction – but society must actively work against those trends.

Peter Søgaard Jorgensen explained, “It is time for humans to wake up to the new reality and collectively move to where we want to go as a species.” “We have the capacity to do this and we are already seeing signs of such movements. Our creativity, and our power to innovate and collaborate, equip us with the right tools to actively design our future “We can break out of gridlock and business-as-usual, but to do that, we must nurture the capacity for collective human agency and design settings where it can flourish.”

He added, “One very simple thing everyone can do is to connect more with nature and society as well as learn about the global consequences, both positive and negative, of their local actions. There’s nothing better than exposing yourself to those who need you.”

