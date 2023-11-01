BANGKOK (AP) — A group of human rights researchers on Wednesday officially launched a website they hope will help bring justice to victims of state violence in Myanmar, one of the world’s least noticed but still brutal areas. Armed conflicts are taking place.

Since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, thousands of people have been killed by security forces trying to crush the pro-democracy resistance. According to the United Nations, more than 1.8 million people have been displaced due to the military attacks, which critics charge involve gross violations of human rights.

War crimes have become easier to document in recent years, largely due to the ubiquity of cellphone cameras and the nearly universal access of social media, where photo and video evidence can be easily posted and viewed.

But it is difficult to establish who is responsible for such crimes, especially the generals and other high-ranking officials behind the scenes who plan and give orders.

“Generals and lower-ranking officials fear being dragged to a court of law and jailed for crimes they ordered or authorized,” Tom Andrews, the U.N. special envoy on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, told the AP by email. Needed.” “Research must go beyond simply stating the obvious – that crimes are being committed – and connect those responsible to specific atrocities. The victims of these crimes deserve justice and the research needed to fully hold those responsible accountable.

The new website, myanmar.securityforcemonitor.org, is an interactive online version of a report, “Under Whose Orders? – Human Rights Abuses under Myanmar’s Military Rule,” is compiled by Security Forces Monitor, a project of the Columbia Law School Human Rights Institute, to link alleged crimes to their perpetrators.

The project team created a timeline of senior commanders and their postings, which could be linked to documented examples of alleged atrocities that occurred under their orders. It exposes the military’s chain of command, identifies senior military commanders and shows connections to these commanders’ alleged rights violations, study director Tony Wilson told The Associated Press in an email interview.

He said, “This is one of the pieces of the puzzle that was missing until now in terms of accountability – it shows how the system works and that these abuses are not just the result of rogue units or individual soldiers.”

Wilson said data from Myanmar showed that 65%, or 51, of all 79 senior military commanders between the end of March 2011 and the end of March this year, “reported disappearances by units under their command.” There were incidents of murders, rape or torture.” ,

He said the study also shows the official most linked to serious human rights violations is Gen. Mya Htun Oo, who became defense minister and a member of the ruling military council after the military seized power in 2021. He also became Deputy Prime Minister. In 2023.

The legal significance depends on the established principle of “command responsibility”, which allows for prosecution under international law. We have applied the lessons we have learned from research on armies around the world to our work in Myanmar, and we will not be able to figure out why. Myanmar Army without those lessons. Wilson criticized military commanders for war crimes committed by their subordinates.

“Establishing the command structures of armies and other groups involved in atrocities is a lifeline to properly investigating international crimes,” Mark Kersten, an assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of the Fraser Valley in Canada, said in an email to The Associated. Press. “When the Nazis were tried at Nuremberg, the lead lawyer for the Allies famously said that individuals would be prosecuted for atrocities, not abstract entities, namely states.”

Gathering Evidence of Human Rights Violations in the Syrian Civil War serves as a guide to using online information and technological advances to gather and organize evidence of war crimes. Similar projects have also been launched in other areas of conflict, including Sudan, Yemen and Ukraine.

Since 2021, evidence gathering groups have been formed in Myanmar, including Myanmar Witness, an NGO that seeks to “collect, analyze, verify and store evidence related to human rights incidents… In a way that is compatible with future human rights prosecution.”

Similar work has already been done for Myanmar by groups documenting security forces’ brutal 2017 counter-insurgency campaign in the western part of the country, which drove an estimated 740,000 Rohingya to seek safety across the border into Bangladesh. Several international tribunals are considering charges of genocide and other crimes against the military for its activities.

“Our work can complement and feed into the work of documenting abuse,” Wilson said. “Because our goal is always to map the entire police or military, our research can help make connections between what human rights groups have recorded and the broader chain of command.”

He said the project relied on open-source information taken from the work of national and international human rights organizations and local activists, as well as books, independent newspapers, and the military’s own media outlets.

Its previous work includes research on the Mexican military’s chain of command for a complaint to the International Criminal Court alleging crimes against humanity. Its methodology has been used by the Syrian Archive in support of presenting evidence to investigative and prosecuting authorities in Germany, France and Sweden regarding the 2013 sarin gas attack on Khan Shaykhun.

“We have applied the lessons we learned from research on armies around the world to our work in Myanmar, and we would not be able to map the Myanmar military without those lessons,” Wilson said.

