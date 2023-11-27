Researchers have hijacked solar cell technology to develop a simple spray test for lead

Lead detection spray on glass. Credit: Amolf

AMOLF researchers have used the special properties of perovskite semiconductors to develop a simple spray test to demonstrate the presence of lead. For example, perovskite is a material suitable for use in LEDs and solar cells. The lead containing surface glows bright green when the test is sprayed on it. The test is 1,000 times more sensitive than existing tests and researchers found no false positive or false negative results. The study was published on November 27 in the journal Environmental Science and Technology,

“We have hijacked the technology of perovskite semiconductors and used it in a widely deployed lead test,” says Lucas Helmbrecht, a researcher in the group Self-Organizing Matter led by Wim Noorduin at AMOLF. Never thought about it.” “We are very pleased with these results,” says Noorduin. “It’s a really cool project and it’s quite rare to impact the whole world with an application to fundamental research.”

science at home

A few years ago, the group developed a two-step process to turn a calcium structure like the skeleton of a sea urchin into a semiconductor. The calcium carbonate in the skeleton then reacts and turns into lead perovskite, a semiconductor material that emits light under a UV lamp.

While staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Noorduin thought about other possible applications for this material. At the same time, they heard about the significant health risks associated with lead exposure, especially for young children who could suffer brain damage as a result. A simple test to demonstrate the presence of lead could help reduce such risks and perhaps the light emitting properties of lead perovskite could help.

Noorduin took home with him a solution that could form perovskite when it came in contact with lead and he sprayed it on a gutter. It immediately emitted bright green color. To his surprise, the same thing happened with the paint on the frame of the adjacent window, which also got burnt. A form of lead was present on both surfaces. The green light is luminescence and reveals the formation of the lead perovskite semiconductor. “It worked so surprisingly easily that we started thinking about developing a test to detect lead in a wider range of surfaces.”

Lead detection spray on a plate. Credit: Amolf

only lead burns

Helmbrecht accepted the challenge and found that methyl ammonium bromide solution worked best. As soon as this solution comes in contact with a lead compound, it immediately forms a lead perovskite, which glows bright green under UV light. Helmbrecht tried a variety of surfaces, from lead pipes and paint to lead salts, glass and plastics such as PVC and electrical wire. They all burned bright green as evidence of the presence of lead. If iodide or chloride solution is used instead of bromide, the light emitted is red or blue respectively.

In addition, Helmbrecht tested over fifty materials that did not contain lead but contained similar elements such as tin, aluminum, and copper. None of them burned. This indicates that the test is highly chemoselective. The test detects lead concentrations of one nanogram per mm2, whereas the accuracy of most current tests does not exceed a few micrograms per mm2. Therefore the new test is 1000 times more sensitive.

Interestingly, it does not matter which lead compound the material contains, either metallic lead or lead salts. Noorduin explains, “It seems that all compounds convert to the so-called 2+ valence of lead. We are not surprised that the chemical reaction only works with lead. We know that from work on perovskite solar cells and LEDs. Limited response is a disadvantage for solar cells, but for our test, it is an advantage because it makes the test highly selective. However, we were surprised that the test works for so many different lead-containing materials. .

Noorduin says exactly how the chemical reaction proceeds is still being investigated. “We think this is a multi-step process in which the lead first dissolves slightly, possibly undergoing a redox reaction and subsequently forms a lead salt, which then converts to perovskite. However, the reaction is not so fast That we can’t yet be able to trace the steps.”

The knowledge gained from this study, which, after all, began with research into perovskite semiconductors, could in turn fuel similar research into the development of better solar cells or LEDs from perovskite, for example.

Lead detection spray on cables. Credit: Amolf

worldwide health benefits

A spin-off of this research is the company Lumetalix which Helmbrecht and Noorduin are recently founding together with Jeroen van den Bosch and Jander Terpstra (CCO). With AMOLF, they jointly hold an international patent on the process and development of a universal testing kit. It is affordable and easy to use for anyone who wants to know whether lead is present in a living environment. The testing kit can be ordered through the website. Researchers are also working with NGOs around the world to spread the kits among local people in India and Ivory Coast, for example. This will enable people to take measures to remove lead themselves and thus prevent health problems.

“The fact that the lead-containing surface glows bright green after spraying has several advantages over the existing test that only shows a change in color,” explains Helmbrecht. “First, existing testing does not work for people who are color blind. Second, our test emits light if lead is found, meaning you can easily see the results even in dark places like a basement. “Thirdly, the fact that some lights are magical is both magical and worrying. So we hope to find more people willing to get tested so we can raise awareness of the presence of lead here in the Netherlands too.”

more information:

Lucas Helmbrecht et al., Direct environmental lead detection by photoluminescent perovskite formation with nanogram sensitivity, Environmental Science and Technology (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.3c06058

