Researchers engineer nanoparticles using ion radiation to advance clean energy, fuel conversion

Artist’s representation of nanoparticles with different compositions created by combining two techniques: metal removal and ion irradiation. Different colors represent different elements, such as nickel, that can be implanted into an exsolved metal particle to customize the particle’s structure and reactivity. Credit: Jiayue Wang

MIT researchers and colleagues have demonstrated a way to precisely control the size, structure and other properties of nanoparticles critical to reactions involved in a variety of clean energy and environmental technologies. They did this by taking advantage of ion irradiation, a technique in which beams of charged particles bombard a material.

They showed that the nanoparticles made in this way performed better than their conventionally made counterparts.

“The materials we worked on could advance a range of technologies, from fuel cells to generating CO2-free electricity to producing clean hydrogen feedstock for the chemical industry.” [through electrolysis cells]” says Bilge Yildiz, leader of the work and a professor in MIT’s Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering and the Department of Materials Science and Engineering.

important catalyst

Both fuel and electrolysis cells involve electrochemical reactions via three major parts: two electrodes (a cathode and anode) separated by an electrolyte. The difference between the two cells is that the reactions involved run in opposite directions.

The electrodes are coated with catalysts, or materials that make the reactions involved faster. But a key catalyst made from metal-oxide materials is limited by challenges, including low durability. “The metal catalyst particles become coarser at higher temperatures, and as a result you lose surface area and activity,” says Yildiz, who is also affiliated with the Materials Research Laboratory and author of a paper on the work published in the journal Nature. Are. Energy and Environmental Science,

Enter metal exsolution, which involves precipitating metal nanoparticles from the host oxide onto the surface of the electrode. “The particles embed themselves into the electrode, and that anchoring makes them more stable,” says Yildiz. As a result, the XSolution has led to “remarkable advances in clean energy conversion and energy-efficient computing devices,” the researchers write in their paper.

However, it has been difficult to control the precise properties of the resulting nanoparticles. “We know that exsolution can give us stable and active nanoparticles, but the challenging part is actually controlling it. The novelty of this work is that we’ve found a tool – ion irradiation – that can give us that control,” says Jiayu Wang, first author of the paper. Wang, who received an MIT Ph.D. Conducted work while earning. Now a postdoctoral scholar at Stanford, in the Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering.

Sosina Hale is the Walter P. Murphy Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Northwestern University. “Metallic nanoparticles serve as catalysts in a variety of reactions, including the important reaction of splitting water to generate hydrogen for energy storage,” says Haile, who was not involved in the current work. In this work , Yildiz and co-workers have invented a simple method for controlling the way nanoparticles are formed.”

Haile adds, “The community has shown that exsolution results in structurally stable nanoparticles, but the process is not easy to control, so one does not necessarily find the optimal number and size of particles. Use of ion irradiation By doing this, the group was able to precisely control the characteristics of the nanoparticles, which would result in excellent catalytic activity for water splitting.”

What did they do

The researchers found that aiming a beam of ions at the electrode as well as extruding metal nanoparticles onto the electrode’s surface allowed them to control many of the properties of the resulting nanoparticle.

“Through ion-matter interactions, we successfully engineered the size, structure, density, and location of the nanoparticles,” the team writes. Energy and Environmental Science,

For example, they can create particles much smaller than those created using traditional thermal exfoliation methods alone – up to two billionths of a meter in diameter. Furthermore, they were able to change the structure of the nanoparticles by irradiating them with specific elements. They demonstrated this with a beam of nickel ions, which implanted nickel into an exsolved metal nanoparticle. As a result, they demonstrated a straightforward and convenient way to engineer the structure of extruded nanoparticles.

“We want multi-element nanoparticles, or alloys, because they typically have high catalytic activity,” says Yildiz. “From our approach the exsolution target does not need to depend on the substrate oxide.” Radiation opens the door to many more creations. “We can choose any oxide and any ion that we can irradiate and extract it,” says Yildiz.

The team also found that ion radiation causes defects in the electrode itself. And these defects provide additional nucleation sites, or space, for the outgrown nanoparticle to grow, thereby increasing the density of the resulting nanoparticle.

Irradiation may also allow extreme spatial control over nanoparticles. “Because you can focus the ion beam, you can imagine that you can ‘write’ with it to create specific nanostructures,” says Wang. “We did an early demonstration [of that]But we believe it has the potential to realize well-controlled micro- and nano-structures.”

The team also showed that the nanoparticles made by ion irradiation had better catalytic activity than those made by conventional thermal exsolution alone.

more information:

Jiayu Wang et al., Ion irradiation for controlling the size, structure and dispersion of metal nanoparticle expellers, Energy and Environmental Science (2023). DOI: 10.1039/d3ee02448b

Provided by the Materials Research Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Citation: Researchers engineer nanoparticles using ion radiation to advance clean energy, fuel conversion (2023, 15 November) Retrieved 15 November 2023

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Source: phys.org