Researchers discover new way to stretch diamonds for better quantum bits

By “stretching” thin films of diamond, researchers have created quantum bits that can operate with significantly less equipment and expense. Credit: Peter Allen

The quantum network of the future may be less stretchy, thanks to researchers at the University of Chicago, Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Cambridge.

A team of researchers announced a breakthrough in quantum network engineering. By “stretching” thin films of diamond they created quantum bits that can operate with significantly less equipment and expense. The change also makes it easier to control the bits.

Researchers expect to publish findings on November 29 physical review xCould make future quantum networks more viable.

Alex High, assistant professor in the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, whose lab led the study, said, “This technique allows you to dramatically increase the operating temperatures of these systems, to the point where they have to operate Is much less resource-intensive.”

diamond spread

Quantum bits or qubits have unique properties that make them of interest to scientists exploring the future of computing networks – for example, they can be made nearly impervious to hacking attempts. But there are significant challenges in making it work before it becomes widespread, everyday technology.

One of the main issues lies within the “nodes” that will relay information along the quantum network. The qubits that make up these nodes are very sensitive to heat and vibration, so scientists must cool them to extremely low temperatures for them to work.

“Most qubits today require a special fridge the size of a room and a team of highly trained people to run it, so if you’re imagining an industrial quantum network where you need one every five or 10 kilometres. Now you’re talking largely about infrastructure and labor,” Haigh explained.

Hai’s lab worked with researchers at Argonne National Laboratory, the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratory affiliated with UChicago, to experiment with the materials from which these qubits are made to see if they could improve the technology. can do.

One of the most promising types of qubits is made from diamond. Known as Group IV color centers, these qubits are known for their ability to maintain quantum entanglement for relatively long periods of time, but to do so they must be cooled to just a fraction above absolute zero.

The team wanted to tinker with the structure of the material to see what improvements they could make — a difficult task considering how hard diamonds are. But scientists discovered that if they laid down a thin film of diamond on heated glass they could “stretch” the diamond at the molecular level. As the glass cools, it contracts at a slower rate than the diamond, slightly stretching the diamond’s atomic structure — just as pavement expands or contracts as the earth beneath it cools or warms, High explained.

great impact

This strain, although it only separates the atoms by a very small amount, has a dramatic effect on the behavior of the material.

First, qubits can now maintain their coherence at temperatures up to 4 Kelvin (or -452°F). This is still pretty cool, but it can be achieved with less specialized equipment. “That’s a massive difference in infrastructure and operating costs,” Haigh said.

Secondly, the transformation also makes it possible to control qubits with microwaves. Previous versions had to use light in optical wavelengths to enter information and manipulate the system, which introduced noise and meant reliability was not perfect. However, by using the new system and microwaves, fidelity increased to 99%.

It is unusual to see improvements in both of these areas simultaneously, said Xinghan Guo, PhD. Physics student in High Lab and first author on the paper.

“Generally if a system has a long coherent lifetime, it is because it is good at ‘ignoring’ external interference – meaning it is harder to control, because it is resisting that interference. Is,” he said. “It’s very exciting that by making a very fundamental innovation with materials science, we were able to bridge this dilemma.”

“By understanding the physics for group IV color centers in diamond, we have successfully tailored their properties to the needs of quantum applications,” said Argonne National Laboratory scientist Benjamin Pingault, also a co-author of the study.

“With the combination of long coherence times and feasible quantum control via microwaves, the path is clear to develop diamond-based devices for quantum networks for tin vacancy centres,” said Professor of Physics at the University of Cambridge and co- said author Mette Etcher. On study.

