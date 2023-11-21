Researchers develop new method of modeling market systems using efficient frontier information

This article has been reviewed in accordance with Science X’s editorial process and policies. The editors have highlighted the following features, ensuring the reliability of the content:

Performance of the new Markov Markowitz portfolio with 3-5 clusters compared to the benchmark when run on out-of-sample Growth, Value, Market Cap (GVMC) asset data from 2000-2022. All new models labeled “Ours” outperform the benchmarks. Credit: Nolan Alexander et al.

Financial markets often undergo changing regimes or states, where environments can differ significantly from one another. Various models have attempted to capture the dynamics of these systems, but exhibit poor performance when tested on unfamiliar data.

In a study published in The Journal of Finance and Data Science, a team of researchers in the US developed a novel method to model market system dynamics and create portfolios with significant out-of-sample performance compared to benchmarks .

“To define market conditions, we used efficient frontiers, which are trade-off curves constructed when optimizing portfolios that maximize expected returns and minimize volatility,” said first and corresponding author of the study. , Nolan Alexander explained. “These efficient frontiers can be decomposed into their functional form, defined by three coefficients.”

These states then follow a Markov process – a model where the probability of transitioning to a state given the current state is the historical ratio of that same transition.

“To develop a portfolio using this Markov model, we calculated portfolio-optimized weights for each state, calculated using data only for that state,” Alexander said. “Then, the weights are collected [and] “Weighted by the probability of infection in each state.”

“The proposed model is more interpretable than standard regime shifting Hidden Markov Models (HMMs),” Alexander said. “A significant limitation with HMMs is the lack of interpretability due to hidden states.”

In this example, there are only two states, five months of data, and four properties. Given that the final state is state 2, the probability of transition to state 1 is 1/3 and the probability of transition to state 2 is 2/3. The tangent portfolio for each state is calculated using only data within that state, and the final portfolio is an aggregation of these state tangent portfolios, weighted by the state transition probabilities: 1/3 and 2/3. . Credit: Nolan Alexander et al

Since the team’s proposed model uses observable conditions, it is possible to better understand how it determines the final weights by observing intermediate components of the model.

“We found that in each universe, multiple bull market states exist, one of which has a significantly higher probability of transitioning to a bear market than the other,” Alexander said.

“Additionally, we found that for the universes that split the US stock market, when in a recession, the probability of recursion is higher than the transition to another state. However, this recursion property does not apply to the developed market universe. It doesn’t happen.”

more information:

Nolan Alexander et al, Asset Allocation Using a Markov Process of Clustered Efficient Frontier Coefficients States, The Journal of Finance and Data Science (2023). doi: 10.1016/j.jfds.2023.100110

