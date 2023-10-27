Researchers develop new anti-fogging method to keep glasses, car windshields clear: 'Optical coatings must be transparent'

Scientists in Finland are putting an often-discarded by-product of the paper industry to interesting use, as it could one day clear your vision on the ski slopes or behind the wheel.

Experts developed this breakthrough at the leading FinCERES laboratory of the Academy of Finland. According to Phys.org, they are using lignin, a difficult-to-process byproduct of paper and pulp making, to create a transparent, fog-proof coating for glass and vehicle windows.

Lignin is often burned to produce heat. However, the new invention offers an alternative to the synthetic coatings now used on lenses and windows by putting natural polymers to good use – keeping the material from burning.

Furthermore, according to Phys.org, this method creates a carbon sink, a scenario where more air pollution is absorbed or avoided than is generated.

Using lignin for anti-fog technology is nothing new, but creating a transparent surface in this process has been elusive, experts said in a FinCERES report summarized by Phys.org.

“Optical coatings need to be transparent, but so far, even thin lignin particle films are visible,” the study’s lead author, doctoral researcher Alexander Hein, told Phys.org.

Join our newsletter for good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech – straight to your inbox every week!

The process of creating clear, fog resistant and reflective coatings is surprisingly quick and esterifying. The unique chemistry process takes only a few minutes in an environment heated to about 140 degrees Fahrenheit, Phys.org reports.

A diagram shared by FINCERES shows the anti-fog material clearing the view on ski goggles. The pieces of material shown in the photo shared by Phys.org look almost like strips of camera film with unique colors.

One offshoot of the research, the lab reports, is the discovery that colored “photonic films” and coatings can be made from this process. These types of coatings are often used in many industries, including medicine and electronics, “to enhance the reflection, transmission, or polarization properties of prisms, polarizing films, color filters, mirrors, diffraction mosaics, and refractory lenses,” says Dr. Priyom Bose writes for Azo Materials.

This colorful creation was a bonus for the Finesseres team.

“The possibility of making photonic films… was a complete surprise,” Hein told Phys.org.

The researchers said the technology, which has proven viable through their feasibility study, could be “profitably” scaled up to industrial scale. The study took “techno-economic” factors into account, partly because of the diverse backgrounds of the team’s experts, Hein said in the Phys.org story. This allowed the team to assess the benefits of the technology against the costs.

“Such high value-added applications are important to move us away from simply using lignin as a fuel,” Professor Monica Osterberg said in the report.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the best innovations improve our lives And saving our planet,

Source: www.thecooldown.com