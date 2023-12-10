Researchers create VR glasses for rats to study how their brains respond to swooping predators

Believe it or not, scientists have been using virtual reality setups to study brain activity in lab rats for years. In the past, this has been done by surrounding mice with flat displays – a strategy that has obvious limitations in simulating a realistic environment. Now, in an effort to create a more immersive experience, a team at Northwestern University has developed actually tiny VR glasses that fit over a rat’s face… and most of its body. This allowed them for the first time to simulate overhead threats and map the rats’ brain activity at all times.

The system, called Miniature Rodent Stereo Illumination VR (or IMRSIV), is not mounted on a mouse’s head like a VR headset for humans. Instead, goggles are placed in front of the treadmill, taking up the entire visual field of the mouse as it walks. “We designed and built a custom holder for the glasses,” said John Issa, co-first author of the study. “The entire optical display – screen and lens – rotates around the mouse.”

What a rat sees inside VR goggles (Dom Pinke/Northwestern University)

In their tests, the researchers say that rats are adopting the new VR environment more quickly than previous setups. To recreate the appearance of overhead threats, such as birds swooping in for food, the team projected moving black spots across the top of the display. The way they react to such threats “is not a learned behavior; It’s an imprinted behavior,” said co-first author Dom Pinke. “It’s wired inside the rat brain.”

With this method, the researchers were able to record both the rats’ external physical reactions, such as freezing in place or pounding, and their neural activity. In the future, they could reverse the scenario and let the rats act as predators, to see what happens when they hunt insects. A paper on the technique was published in the journal neuron on Friday.

