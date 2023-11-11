Researchers Claim Bitcoin Experiment Generated Nearly 300% Higher Returns Than Hodling

A team of academic researchers from the International Hellenic University and Democritus University of Thrace in Greece recently published a paper supporting the “efficient markets hypothesis” (EMH) for Bitcoin (BTC) trading.

The EMH is a controversial theory that researchers claim has contributed to the development of a model capable of outperforming the HODL strategy by approximately 300% in simulated crypto portfolios.

According to their research paper:

“We manage to create models whose forecasts give investors the ability to register profits greater than what they would have received had they followed the well-known buy and hold strategy.”

At the core of EMH is the idea that the share price of an asset reflects its fair market value and all applicable market information. If this is true, it would be impossible to outperform the market by trying to time or intuitively predict winning stocks.

Typically, proponents of the EMH suggest that instead of trying to beat the market with timely low-cost stock selection, investors should park money in a low-cost passive portfolio.

Meanwhile, opponents of the EMH reject this argument, saying that some investors, such as Warren Buffett, have built their entire careers on beating the market.

According to the research team in Greece, whose research in the above paper was limited to observations on the Bitcoin market, the EMH can be applied to cryptocurrency trading as a replacement for the standard "buy and hold" or holding approach to avoid market volatility.

To test this, researchers developed four different artificial intelligence models trained with multiple data sets. After training and testing, they selected models optimized for both “market beating” and holding strategies.

According to the team, the optimal model beat the baseline returns by 297%. This gives some credence to the idea that the EMH could be a useful tool for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency traders. However, it does mention that the authors conducted their research using historical data and simulated portfolio management.

The results of this study, while empirical, may do little to change the minds of those who hold strong opinions against the efficacy of EMH.

