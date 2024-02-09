A researcher at Eurasia Group told Bloomberg there is “no chance” of a boom in China’s property sector.

China’s real estate sector once accounted for 25% to 30% of the country’s GDP, and “there is really no sector that can fill that gap.”

Sluggish sugar imports from Western countries are just part of the reason for the economy’s weakness.

In 2021, China’s real estate sector went into disarray – and according to one researcher, it’s never going to go back to its old days.

“The property market contributes about 10% of China’s GDP,” Eurasia Group’s Anna Ashton told Bloomberg. “There is really no sector that can fill that gap, and there is no prospect of the property market returning to what it was before.”

In its heyday, China’s real estate sector contributed 25% to 30% of the country’s GDP. Then real estate giant Evergrande defaulted on its loan, leaving Domino’s in a prolonged financial mess. Economic growth has struggled to rebound after the pandemic, with the stock market plunging and foreign investors fleeing.

Ashton said that Western countries like the US are also moving away from Beijing and this can be seen in weak hiring in the manufacturing sector. Ashton noted that weak hiring leads to weak wage growth, which in turn weakens consumer demand. But this is only part of the picture.

“This is outweighed by the lack of demand from developed markets that would normally spend more on Chinese imports,” Ashton said, citing weakness in the services and manufacturing sectors.

Apart from the real estate crisis, politics also has a role to play in the economic crisis.

“There is a constant tension between an emphasis on national security and an emphasis on economic growth that creates confusion for businesses,” Ashton said. “And this is also being helped by continued weak consumer demand.”

Just last month, China’s crackdown on the video gaming industry sent stocks into a tailspin. Companies such as Tencent, NetEase, and video-sharing site Bilibili, popular among gamers, lost more than $80 billion in market value on the same day, prompting hasty patch-up measures by the government.

And China now has another headache to deal with: deflation. In its fourth month of decline, consumer prices fell at the fastest pace since 2009, with the latest CPI print falling 0.8% in January.

Source: www.businessinsider.com