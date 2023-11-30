Research the dynamics of market manipulation before jumping into a Bitcoin ETF

Investors are eagerly awaiting the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The excitement began in early June when investment giant BlackRock submitted a filing for the product following a court decision asking the SEC to reconsider its rejection of Grayscale’s proposal to convert its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot ETF. Got more momentum after the order.

The SEC’s objection to the ETF is related to the fact that Bitcoin (BTC) is traded in unregulated locations around the world, which creates a challenge in preventing fraud and price manipulation.

One attempt to address the problem involves surveillance-sharing agreements (SSA) with some cryptocurrency exchanges. In theory, this would identify bad actors who attempt to manipulate the market. Critics question the efficacy of these SSAs because they cannot cover the entire market. The ETFs are based on precedential decisions that allow spot commodity ETFs based on their relevance to the underlying commodity futures markets.

Connected: Bitcoin halving is a few months away, so it’s time to take a risk

The SEC has established that futures must be the leader in price creation to be considered a “regulated market of significant size.” In other words, information from the futures market is given priority over the spot market in the price discovery process. Still, even if price discovery is led by the futures market, there are still some cases where spot market manipulation can spread to the ETF. The devil is in the details, and specifically, in the value source for the net asset value (NAV) calculation and in the creation and redemption method (cash or in-kind).

Consider a scenario where a manipulator successfully drives down the price of an underlying commodity by 5% in unregulated spot markets.

2019 Bitwise report on using volume-weighted average pricing to protect against NAV manipulation. Source: Bitwise

If creation and redemption are in-kind, there is a direct arbitrage that acts like a communication vessel between the ETF and the unregulated spot markets. In this example, the arbitrageur can take advantage of this by simply purchasing a low-priced spot commodity and selling the corresponding amount of the ETF, and then using the purchased commodity to create new ETF units and cover the short ETF position. The profitability of this trade will remain until there is sufficient convergence of the spot commodity price and the equivalent amount of the ETF. How much each price will move toward convergence depends on their liquidity, but some of the adjustment will come from the ETF price, meaning that spot market manipulation spreads to the ETF, at least partially.

In the case where creation and redemption are in cash and the NAV is calculated with commodity prices obtained from unregulated spot markets, a very similar arbitrage is possible. The arbitrageur buys the low-priced spot commodity and sells the ETF, using the cash to create ETF units to cover the short position and to be used in the NAV calculation (which determines the price paid for the creations). Sells the commodity in an attempt to replicate the Vali pricing pattern. Apart from poor capital efficiency (due to cash disbursement for creation) and a smaller execution risk when copying the NAV price, the trade is basically the same as in-kind creation and the results are the same.

Connected: Futures will be the best crypto game in town even after Bitcoin spot ETF

Is there a setup that effectively protects ETFs from manipulation? The use of spot prices derived from the futures curve for calculating NAV, coupled with in-cash creation and redemption, emerges as the most promising option. If an arbitrageur tries to apply the same method as in the previous case, there is no guarantee of selling the commodity at the same price as that used in the NAV calculation, especially in the presence of manipulators in the spot market. Trading is no longer arbitrage. The pipes connecting the spot price and the ETF price are disrupted.

On the other hand, this setup facilitates a direct arbitrage route between the ETF and futures. Whenever the price of an ETF diverges from the spot price implied by the futures curve, an arbitrageur can execute a trade in the opposite position with perfect hedging on the futures, establishing a strong link between the ETF and the futures market. It is reasonable to believe that an ETF with such characteristics would be as resistant to manipulation as a futures contract or futures ETF in unregulated spot markets.

Both academics and practitioners have already found some strong evidence supporting the idea that CME Bitcoin futures are dominant in Bitcoin price discovery. Undoubtedly, a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US would be a good development for traditional markets and the crypto industry. As American pastor Chuck Swindoll once said, “The difference between a good thing and a great thing is attention to detail.” Putting the devils aside, Bitcoin ETFs have the potential to be really great for investors.

Joao Marco Braga da Cunha Portfolio Manager at Hashdex. He earned a Master of Science in Economics from Fundação Getulio Vargas before obtaining a doctorate in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro.

This article is for general information purposes and should not be construed as legal or investment advice. The views, opinions and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Source: cointelegraph.com