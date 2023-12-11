Study seeks to understand the effect of investigational treatment on reducing COPD exacerbations in former smokers

Boston, December 11, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new research study on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is now available in the Greater Houston, Texas area for a potential treatment to reduce COPD exacerbations. Sanofi’s AERIFY-1 study will evaluate whether the investigational treatment, itepecimab, reduces dangerous symptoms in former smokers with moderate to severe COPD. The study is offered at Care Access locations in Houston, Conroe, Lake Jackson and Webster.

COPD, the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, is a serious and life-threatening lung disease that gets worse over time. People with COPD are likely to experience flare-ups of symptoms, called exacerbations, in which breathing problems become worse and may persist for several days. Exacerbation of COPD may require hospitalization and is associated with increased mortality. Although COPD is treatable with currently available treatments, there is a need for safer and more effective options.

“COPD can make everyday life very difficult and disease progression can be life-threatening,” said Dr. Ali Bajwa, Care Access principal investigator of the study. “This study seeks to better understand how to reduce the risk of exacerbations and help improve the quality of life of people with COPD.”

The research study is now enrolling former smokers in Greater Houston, ages 40 to 85, who have been diagnosed with moderate to severe COPD. To learn more about this study, visit joincopdstudy.com or contact Care Access at (351) 222-5112.

Care Access opened its doors in the Greater Houston area in collaboration with local community leaders and healthcare providers to make clinical research more accessible. Convenient settings throughout the Houston area offer local residents the option to participate in clinical studies close to home.

About Care Access

Care Access is a global research company that helps accelerate the arrival of new medicines. With a global network of more than 150 research sites, Care Access supports research studies conducted by 14 of the top 15 biopharmaceutical companies. In addition to its proven track record of top-designated sites globally, Care Access partners with new-to-research communities and high-quality research locally to expand access to clinical trials and increase representation. Establishes site infrastructure. For research sponsors, Care Access provides three core services: (1) a global network of research sites, (2) community screening to expand the reach of studies, and (3) staffing, on-demand physical location expansion, and training services to support all research sites on a study.

