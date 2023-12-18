Research shows pay inequalities remain stable

Pay disparities at the country’s biggest companies have remained stable this year despite a cost-of-living crisis, according to a new report.

The latest data shows the average pay gap between chief executives and other employees in the FTSE 350 was 57:1 last year, up slightly from 56:1 in 2021.

The High Pay Center said that among large FTSE 100 companies, the gap was wide, with the average chief executive/employee pay ratio being 80:1.

The think tank said its previous research had found that 76% of people think top earners should not be paid more than 20 times their low- and middle-income colleagues.

The High Pay Center urged companies to provide more detailed information about how many jobs they provide at different pay levels, and that outsourced workers, who often do lower-paid work, should be included in pay ratio calculations. .

The report also recommends that companies should be required to report pay gap information directly to their workforce, from the chief executive (CEO) down to employees, as well as publish the figures in their annual reports.

Luke Hildyard, director of the High Pay Centre, said: “We need a fairer, more equal, more inclusive economy where companies create well-paid jobs for all their employees, rather than somewhat obscenely paid roles for those at the top. Create.

“Pay ratio trends highlight a moment of solidarity during the pandemic when the pay gap between CEOs and employees narrowed, but that gap appears to have been lost as the gap returned to pre-pandemic levels over the next two years. has increased.”

Paul Novak, general secretary of the TUC, said: “Workers deserve a fair share of the wealth they create. Many companies are guilty of defrauding those at the top at the expense of the broader workforce.

“At a time when food and energy bills are skyrocketing, there is no justification for such a huge pay disparity.

“Corporate overreach is bad for businesses and bad for Britain – often encouraging short-term risk-taking and the greed for long-term success.

“That’s why it’s important to have employees on company boards to bring some much-needed common sense – and objectivity – into the boardroom.”

Laurence Turner, head of policy at the GMB union, said: “The UK is being held back because real wages are stagnant for most people while employers are handing out money to those at the top.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com