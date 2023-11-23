Research shows Black Friday can deliver real holiday discounts

Nine out of 10 holiday prices were cheaper on Black Friday last year than a fortnight later, according to new research.

Analysis by whom? There is suggestion that this week’s edition of the annual sales event may feature genuine travel discounts.

The consumer group recorded prices for a total of 120 holidays, flights and cruises on Black Friday 2022 across 12 travel companies.

It checked prices again a fortnight later and on January 3.

The analysis found that 88% of prices on Black Friday were lower than two weeks after the event passed.

This is in stark contrast to prices of tech products and home appliances, which were up just 2% from Black Friday lows.

Of the 91% of holidays still available in January, almost two-thirds (65%) will be cheaper to book on Black Friday.

Among the best Black Friday 2022 deals as identified by Which? There was a two-night British Airways holiday trip for two to Venice at the end of January.

The price rose from £298 on Black Friday to £503 two weeks later, with a slight decline to £498 in early January.

Which one? The researchers found that a 16-night P&O Cruises trip around Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea for two people in May cost £3,500 on Black Friday.

The price of the same cruise a fortnight later was £4,358, and on 3 January it was £4,098.

Prices on eight out of 10 easyJet flights analyzed were cheaper on Black Friday than in January.

But which one? Note that some travel companies are offering significant savings in the new year.

For example, six of the eight Jet2holidays breaks still available in January were more expensive on Black Friday.

A week’s holiday in Fuerteventura, in the Canary Islands, was priced at £3,770 on Black Friday in August.

Two weeks later its price remained the same but fell by £348 in January to £3,422.

Rory Boland, editor of the magazine What? Travel said: “It is extremely difficult to find fixed holiday deals, as tour operators often change what is included in holidays – from room type to transfers, and of course the price.

“Last year’s data shows that shoppers had a good chance of getting a deal on Black Friday, and we know that booking summer holidays between November and January is usually cheaper than waiting until the last minute Is.

“But don’t feel pressured to buy now, as travel deals are available all year round if you’re flexible on dates and destination.

“Always shop around and compare prices across multiple websites and apps, and do your research.

“Be careful booking with companies you are unfamiliar with, as scams increase at this time of year. If a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com