Research improves cellulose-based food packaging to replace single-use plastics

In a pilot-scale study to find alternative raw materials for rigid plastic packages, Finland’s VTT Technical Research Center has achieved unprecedented maximum limits for its highly extensible formable cellulose-based web used for rigid packaging applications . The results enable the creation of a wide range of sustainable 3D packaging solutions that were previously unattainable.

The researchers are to present their findings at The Greener Manufacturing Show 2023, being held in Cologne, Germany on November 8-9.

Typical commercial boards have between 3% to 6% extensibility and the best commercial formable boards have 10%-18% extensibility. By using foaming technology, VTT has now achieved expandability of up to 30%. This enables brand owners to use rigid, cardboard-like packaging to serve consumers looking to purchase more sustainable products.

This material improvement, for example, enables food brands producing cold cuts to increase the size of cardboard-like packages from 75 grams to 200-250 grams. Larger cardboard-like packages can also be produced by adjusting the tray making process and tray dimensions.

“Polypropylene film is one of the most commonly used polymers in the world – its extensibility is up to 300%. Our invention now offers a viable, sustainable alternative on the market,” says Jarmo Kouko, Research Team Leader at VTT.

“There has been a lot of great academic research around the world on how to eliminate plastics, but the challenge is that they rarely go beyond the research. So, we are extremely encouraged by the results we have brought in our pilot-scale Are excited and proud of the study, which clearly shows the commercial potential of our rigid cellulose-based packaging.

“In industries that use large amounts of plastic such as the food packaging sector, we can find a lot of opportunities to reduce the use of fossil fuel-based materials and replace them with sustainable ones that will help us achieve a future carbon- Move closer to neutral societies and allow us to be more frugal with natural resources,” he adds.

With the Single-use Plastics Directive and the European Commission’s proposal for a Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, plastic items such as expanded polystyrene (EPS) food containers and cups are banned in the EU from 2021, and single-use plastic products Manufacturers are expected to cover the costs of waste management for these products. Solutions like VTT’s foam-formulated cellulose-based packaging offer suppliers a sustainable and affordable alternative to single-use plastics.

“The fact that VTT, together with Gruppo EX di Made affordable and easy. Adoption of the product as a sustainable alternative to plastic packages could be a real game-changer,” says Kristian Salminen, Lead Bio-Based Products at VTT.

The development work has been conducted as a part of a research programme, where VTT has enhanced promising alternatives for plastic products in collaboration with 54 companies and the Regional Council of Central Finland.

