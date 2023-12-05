Research has revealed that unidentified traders feared a Hamas attack on October 7. cnn business

New York CNN –

Bets against the value of Israeli companies increased in the days before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, according to new research released Monday that suggests some traders had advance knowledge of a potential terrorist attack and capitalized on it. Had made profit.

The preliminary research, which has not been peer-reviewed, is from law professors at Columbia University and New York University and details a “significant” and “unusual” spike in short selling in the most popular funds linked to Israel five days before the attacks. Companies. Short selling is a way to bet on the value of a security.

Bets placed against the value of the MSCI Israel Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the days before the October 7 attack were “far greater” than the short selling activity that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2014 Israel–Gaza war, and 2008. Global financial crisis, paper finds.

“Our findings suggest that traders were informed about upcoming attacks and profited from these tragic events,” the authors wrote.

Yale Law School professor Jonathan Massey told CNN the paper is “shocking.”

“There is strong evidence that informed traders profited from fears of the October 7 terrorist attack,” he said. “It appears that regulators do not have the ability to pursue the entities responsible for this trading, which is unfortunate.”

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel on 7 October when more than 1,500 Hamas fighters attacked Israel. Others are still being held hostage by Hamas.

“Trading on Terror?” The paper was written by former SEC Commissioner Robert Jackson Jr., who is currently a professor at NYU and Columbia Law. Professor Joshua Mitts.

The research found that on October 2, just five days before the Hamas attack, “nearly 100% of the off-exchange trading volume in the MSCI Israel ETF… consisted of short selling.”

“For days before the attack, traders were anticipating the events to come,” the professors wrote.

Mitts, one of the paper’s authors, told CNN in a phone interview that because of the limited nature of public trading data, he believes it is “highly likely” that more trading takes place behind the scenes. “We’re only seeing the tip of the iceberg,” Mitts said. “There’s a lot more out there that we may not pick up on but regulators should look at that.”

Mitts said he and his co-author Jackson are “very confident” that the trading activity is “extraordinary” and “extraordinary” compared to more than a decade of trading and “not a product of normal trading.”

Currently the authors do not know where the trading parties were located and whether the traders were associated with any particular financial firms, government entities or terrorist organizations. And they urge caution before drawing such conclusions.

“Linking it back to Hamas is very speculative and we’re not suggesting that,” Mitts said. He also said there is a wide range of possibilities, including the possibility that someone “heard something” and acted on it.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission responded that it “does not comment on the existence or non-existence of potential investigations.”

The Israeli Securities Authority did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. The Israeli regulator told Reuters: “The matter is known to the authorities and is being investigated by all relevant parties.”

Bill Bagley, a spokesman for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), told CNN that the regulator does not comment on whether it is investigating.

The professors stressed that their findings are “preliminary” and that they were unable to link these transactions to specific traders, let alone determine what the underlying sources of their information were.

However, researchers note that US regulators, including the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), have access to non-public data that could help investigators understand why and how the market acted before October 7. .

In the days before the attack, bets against Israeli securities on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange had increased dramatically, the newspaper said.

For example, researchers found that between September 14 and October 5, 4.4 million new shares were short-sold in Bank Leumi, one of Israel’s largest banks. Bank Leumi’s share prices fell 23% between October 4 and October 23.

However, no similar increase in short selling was found among Israeli companies traded on US exchanges, although the authors suggest this may be because some Israeli defense companies benefited from higher demand after the attacks and some had larger international markets. Have presence.

The research found an increase in short-dated option contracts on shares of Israeli firms traded on American exchanges. This was linked to multiple block trades in options, the professors said, “suggesting that a very small number of actors may have been involved behind this options trading.”

The paper found that the “substantial” increase in short selling on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange before the October 7 attack was not present before the market decline that occurred in July 2023 following the Judicial Reform Act, which triggered nationwide protests in Israel. .

“Overall, our evidence is consistent with informed traders anticipating and profiting from a Hamas attack,” the authors wrote.

Cornell Law School professor Charles Whitehead called the study “interesting but preliminary.”

In an email to CNN, Whitehead said some trading “may be reported – based on an assessment of the probability of a future event, such as a terrorist attack – but some may simply reflect algorithmic or other trading activity.” Which reflects, and amplifies, price changes that occur without any specific knowledge of a future event.

Either way, Whitehead argued that this is an area that could be used as a way to help predict future events and “reduce the ability of terrorists and others with inside information to profit from terrorist activity.” Deserves “close scrutiny” as such.

