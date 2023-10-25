Research group says US can't get out of its $33 trillion debt mountain

According to researchers, the US cannot rely on growth to deal with its $33 trillion debt mountain.

The government is on track to reach a record-high debt-to-GDP ratio by 2029.

Experts say higher interest rates mean the cost of repaying the loan may become unsustainable.

Peter G. According to the Peterson Foundation, America’s $33 trillion debt mountain is about to get even bigger — and policymakers and legislators can’t be confident in how the economy will climb out of its debt problems.

The research group, a non-partisan organization dedicated to monitoring and spreading awareness of the financial issues facing the US, pointed to an increase in the public debt balance, with the US debt-to-GDP ratio reaching 97 at the end of 2022. % reached.

According to Congressional Budget Office estimates, debt-to-GDP is expected to reach 98% by the end of 2023. At that pace, the US is on track to rack up debt equal to 107% of GDP by 2029, the highest debt-to-GDP ratio ever recorded, the foundation said.

The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio reached an all-time record in the years following World War II, with public debt at 106% of GDP in 1946. That ratio declined over the next decades due to a cocktail of favorable market conditions and the postwar economic boom — but that’s unlikely to happen this time, the researchers said.

“Given current projections of large primary deficits, demographic trends, and a Federal Reserve policy focus on controlling inflation, the United States could recover only through rapid GDP growth,” the researchers said in a note on Wednesday. One should not expect to get out of one’s debt.” “As a result, the debt-to-GDP ratio reaching an all-time high should be a wake-up call to lawmakers, and a number of available policy solutions are tailored to the current fiscal and economic outlook.

America’s World War II debt was largely reduced by a primary surplus in the national budget, as well as by the Fed imposing a limit on Treasury and bond yields, which kept the government’s borrowing costs artificially low. This was complemented by a surge in economic growth, which boosted US GDP.

Although US GDP is expected to grow by a significant 5.4% in the third quarter, the government is not on track to reduce its budget deficit any time soon. Lawmakers have yet to agree on a new budget for the fiscal year, leaving a shutdown in 2023 still a possibility.

Meanwhile, the Fed has warned that interest rates will remain high for a long time as it keeps a close eye on inflation. Recently, Fed Chair Powell even said that the central bank will continue to moderate the current volatility in the bond market, even if the 10-year US Treasury yield briefly reached 5% this week.

This is bad news for borrowers – including the US government. Goldman Sachs estimates that higher rates and bond yields could make US debt service costs increasingly unsustainable, with experts saying interest spending on the national debt could potentially rise to a new record by 2025.

Needless to say, the government has a whopping $7.6 trillion in debt that is due to mature next year – that’s 31% of America’s total debt balance.

Growing fears over US debt mean the government may have trouble finding buyers for Treasuries. According to a professor at Columbia Business School, this could lead to a failed Treasury auction, in which the Fed would have to step in to buy U.S. debt securities, a move that could fuel inflation further.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com