Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

The “everything bubble” of 2021 is over, but stocks still look overvalued, according to Ned Davis Research.

Meanwhile, bonds are near fair value after falling 50% due to higher interest rates.

These are valuation metrics that show NDR stock is still very overvalued.

The “everything bubble” of 2021 has finally ended after losses in the bond and stock markets caused by rising interest rates.

But according to a recent note from Ned Davis Research, while bonds have moved into “fair value” territory after a 50% decline, stocks still appear overvalued.

Of course, stocks don’t look as valuable as they did two years ago when SPACs, NFTs, and meme-stocks were catching fire among investors. But their prices are still at extremes, which suggests that future returns may prove costly for investors.

The 2022 bear market, which led to a more than 20% decline in the S&P 500, helped rein in valuations. And last week, the S&P 500 entered correction territory.

But NDR is still not convinced that equities are currently a good deal for investors.

“Even using my more generous analysis, the market was very overvalued in 2021. It’s lower now but still in overvalued territory where stocks have underperformed,” NDR’s Ned Davis said, pointing to various valuation metrics. Have done.”

For one thing, stocks have outpaced the surge in money supply growth, the note points to the M2 gauge.

A “more general valuation” metric also shows that stocks are still overvalued based on the S&P 500’s price-to-earnings ratio using five years of earnings.

Ned Davis said, “These three charts date back to the 1920s and still show a bubble in stocks.”

Ned Davis Research

The stock market also looks overvalued compared to the huge returns being offered by bonds.

“While stocks are not as overvalued on an absolute valuation basis as they were in 2021, they are more overvalued relative to bond yields,” Davis said.

the story continues

Finally, Davis pointed out that American households are still overweight stocks, with about 40% of households owning stocks, well above the long-term average of 27%.

Meanwhile, US households have an underweight allocation to real estate, bonds and cash, with cash having the least weight relative to 72-year norms.

These readings suggest that if American households get fed up with their investments in equities and decide to move their money elsewhere, stocks could suffer the most, meaning valuations are more likely to fall. There is a possibility.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Source: finance.yahoo.com