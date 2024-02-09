Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Calculator | SmartAsset

Use SmartAsset’s RMD calculator to see what your required minimum distributions will look like now and in the future. Enter your retirement account balance at the end of last year, your age, and your expected rate of return on the account to calculate your RMD.

What is RMD calculator?

The IRS requires that most retirement account holders withdraw minimum amounts from several different types of pre-tax retirement accounts annually once they reach a certain age. These are called required minimum distributions, or RMDs, and their purpose is to ensure that the government gets tax payments on this money rather than leaving it sitting in your account.

Your first RMD must be taken by April 1 of the year after you turn 72 or 73. More specifically, for those who turn 72 after December 31, 2022, the RMD age has changed to 73. For example, if you will be 72 in 2023 and will be 73 in 2024, you can wait until April 1, 2025 to take your 2024 RMD because that is the year when You will be 73 years old. For those who turn 72 before December 31, 2022, your RMD age is likely still 72.

The RMD calculator is a tool designed to estimate how much individuals will need to withdraw annually from their retirement accounts once they reach the RMD age. This tool is designed with the intention of helping you protect your retirement savings from being exhausted prematurely, thereby securing a steady income stream during your retirement years.

The RMD calculator can play an important role in long-term retirement planning. This helps you determine the minimum amount you need to withdraw annually from your retirement accounts, helping you maintain a balanced budget in your retirement years. Plus, it can also help you avoid potential penalties for not withdrawing the required amount.

Why can’t required minimum distributions (RMDs) be ignored?

RMDs play an important role in planning for a steady flow of income during retirement, and there are real penalties for not following the rules. Most importantly, those who do not take RMDs on time will have to pay excise tax of up to 50% on the amount that they have not withdrawn. The SECURE 2.0 Act offers the possibility of reducing it to 25% or even 10%, however, if the RMD crash is rectified by taking the excess within two years. However, the IRS may waive the penalty in certain circumstances.

Additionally, RMDs can have significant tax implications due to the pre-tax nature of the accounts in which funds typically reside. Assets withdrawn from traditional IRAs and 401(k)s are subject to income tax, with the exception of after-tax accounts such as Roth IRAs. Therefore, by accurately calculating RMDs, retirees can plan their income tax liabilities and avoid the potential financial pitfalls that come with skipping the move.

When do I have to take RMD?

In 2023 and beyond, you must begin taking RMDs by April 1 of the year after your 73rd birthday. However, if you turn 72 before December 31, 2022, you must begin taking RMDs by April 1 of the year after you turn 72.

Generally, you have until December 31st of each year to take your RMDs. However, for the first RMD, you have until April 1 of the year following the year in which you reach your required RMD age. However, keep in mind that delaying the first RMD means you’ll take two distributions in one year, potentially pushing you into a higher tax bracket for that tax year.

rmd exception

Some exceptions to the RMD rules exist to create some flexibility if you are still working after the required age. If you’re still working and don’t own 5% or more of the business you work for, most retirement plans will allow you to delay RMDs until you actually retire. Would have happened.

This delay can provide significant tax benefits for those who decide to work later in life, such as reducing your overall taxable income. However, 401(k)s from previous employers may not allow you to do this.

How to Calculate RMD

The RMD calculation requires inputs such as your age, account balance and marital status, as well as using the IRS Uniform Lifetime Table to estimate your annual RMD. This straightforward method considers various factors that affect this amount.

However, factors such as your age, the balance of your retirement accounts, and your spouse’s age can have a significant impact on your RMDs. Therefore, if you are not clear on where you stand, it is advisable to consult a financial advisor to ensure accurate calculations.

rmd tables

The IRS provides RMD tables displaying the life expectancy factors used to calculate RMDs. You need to find the distribution period number that corresponds to your age and use that in the calculations. The Uniform Lifetime Table looks like this:

IRS Uniform Lifetime Table

age Delivery period in years 72 27.4 73 26.5 74 25.5 75 24.6 76 23.7 77 22.9 78 22.0 79 21.1 80 20.2 81 19.4 82 18.5 83 17.7 84 16.8 85 16.0 86 15.2 87 14.4 88 13.7 89 12.9 90 12.2 91 11.5 92 10.8 93 10.1 94 9.5 95 8.9 96 8.4 97 7.8 98 7.3 99 6.8 100 6.4 101 6.0 102 5.6 103 5.2 104 4.9 105 4.6 106 4.3 107 4.1 108 3.9 109 3.7 110 3.5 111 3.4 112 3.3 113 3.1 114 3.0 115 2.9 116 2.8 117 2.7 118 2.5 119 2.3 120 and above 2.0

You can use this table to calculate your required minimum distribution amount this year by completing these steps:

Find Your Age on the IRS Uniform Lifetime Table

Find the “Life Expectancy Factor” that matches your age

Divide your retirement account balance (as of December 31 of last year) by your current life expectancy factor

These calculations are made every year, and if your account balance changes significantly your RMD may also change as your life expectancy declines each year. You probably won’t withdraw the same amount each year.

Types of Retirement Accounts That Require RMDs

Most types of retirement accounts require you to take RMDs. Here’s a quick list of accounts that require RMDs:

traditional ira

401(k)s

403(b)s

457(b)s

SIMPLE IRA

SEP IRA

profit-sharing plans

No other defined contribution accounts listed

The big exceptions to this rule are Roth IRAs and other Roth accounts, but there are some conditions. Roth IRAs are not subject to RMDs in any way. However, for 2022 and 2023, Roth 401(k)s and Roth 403(b)s were subject to RMDs. Now this will not happen in 2024 and beyond.

FAQs for Calculating RMD

As it relates to RMD calculations, there are several complex issues. Here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions to help you digest some of the more difficult questions in this scenario.

Are Roth IRAs subject to RMDs?

You generally will not need to take required minimum distributions from your Roth IRA. Then, while this rule is in place for your lifetime, if you die and pass your Roth IRA on to an heir, they will likely be required to take RMDs. However, there is an exception to this rule for your spouse.

How is my RMD calculated?

As discussed above, your RMD is calculated using the fair market value (FMV) of your IRA account on December 31 of the previous year when you are taking the RMD and your life expectancy. Using the life expectancy distribution period and uniform lifetime table provided by the IRS, you can determine what your RMD will be for the year.

Can I reinvest RMDs into a tax-advantaged account?

No, this generally cannot be done. You can’t roll these funds back into an IRA or 401(k) to take advantage of specific tax breaks. However, you can invest that money in a taxable brokerage account after paying taxes on the distribution. If you don’t need the money for living expenses, you can also save the money in a high-yield savings account, or redirect it to a tax-advantaged 529 plan or qualified charity.

Who qualifies as an eligible designated beneficiary?

An eligible designated beneficiary (EDB) is always the person who inherits a retirement account. These individuals have some flexibility when withdrawing funds from the inherited account. This group cannot include any trust or any other institution that has inherited the account. There are five categories of individuals who are eligible for EDB and they are:

surviving spouse

Minor

Individuals who are not more than 10 years younger than the original account owner

handicapped people

chronically ill person

ground level

Understanding and accurately calculating RMDs can significantly impact your financial stability in retirement. Proper management tools, like recalculating your RMDs annually and ensuring adequate withdrawals, serve as strategic steps. If managing RMD complexities seems daunting, the expertise of a financial advisor may prove beneficial, assisting you on your journey toward a secure and comfortable retirement.

