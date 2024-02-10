Request declined ‘I walked away and left all the stuff in the cart’ Walmart shopper gets angry after asking employees two questions about self-checkout

A Walmart shopper described how he walked out after asking an employee just two questions.

The customer berated the “disgusting” worker for his unprofessional attitude before walking straight out, leaving his shopping cart behind.

Shopper walks out after argument with store employeeCredit: Alamy

one in Post On X, formerly Twitter, the user recalled an exchange he had with an employee of the retail giant.

“It was Walmart Market Place,” he began.

“They only had one regular checkout with no employees.

“I asked if anyone was available for checkout, she said no and to use self-checkout.

“I [then] Asked if she wanted to scan my items.

“She very hatefully told me that I would not do this [as] it is not my business.

“So I went out.”

US Sun has contacted Walmart for comment.

Self-checkout’s strict anti-theft policy is irritating shoppers across the country.

It comes as a retail expert considered the harmful side effects of self-checkouts, from theft to customers being worked off.

Wharton operations, information and decision professor Santiago Gallino also pointed out that stores could potentially lose customers due to self-checkout.

‘You all need protection,’ shopper tells Walmart after being ‘chased around the store’ — even employees say this happens too often

“If you’re understaffing and forcing customers to use self-checkout, you start to irritate your customers, and that’s counterproductive,” he told Knowledge at Wharton. Is.”

“Your customers will stop visiting, especially if it has nothing to do with low prices.”

Gallino said most retailers use self-checkout kiosks to cut down on labor costs.

“This is not to make checkout more efficient. They’re basically transferring the labor to the customer,” he said.

While self-checkout systems cut costs for stores by not having to hire as many employees, they also lead to higher rates of theft.

“It’s encouraging errors and in some cases even theft,” Gallino said.

“In some cases, it’s an unintended theft, but now you’re creating an inventory information problem. Now there is additional noise in the system. It’s hard to compensate and know what’s in store.”

A Walmart store has also closed its self-checkout lanes due to theft.

“Local @Walmart has closed all self checkout lanes,” said one Colorado-based Twitter user. Posted On X.

The tweet also included two photos of an empty self-checkout area, with 17 registers completely closed and with red lights above them.

“I joked to the guy bringing my groceries that it was ironic; they trained us just to do the job,” the user wrote.

“She said they decided to only open them when the lines get long at the full-service checkout. Too much theft.”

A recent study by Grabango showed that the theft rate at self-checkouts is 16 times higher than at cashier registers.

The results showed that when applied to a market size of approximately $1 trillion with a fractional loss rate of 3.5% at self-checkout, the machines cost food retailers more than $10 billion in lost profits each year.

However, despite theft being an issue, Gallino, a retail expert, believes self-checkout is here to stay.

“I think we’ll definitely see these in the future,” he told Knowledge at Wharton.

“At the same time, I think some retailers will be more savvy about when and how they use it.”

Source: www.the-sun.com