Repurchase of shares by Concentric AB during Week 50, 2023

REDDITCH, England, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Between December 11, 2023 and December 15, 2023, Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) (“Concentric”) has repurchased a total of 52,302 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864). Buyback program started by the Board.

The repurchase is part of a repurchase program of up to 3,519,172 own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of SEC 150,000,000, which Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase programme, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being run in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

The repurchase of Concentric shares is made as follows:

date: daily volume collected

(number of shares): weighted average share

Price per day (SEK): total daily transactions

Price (SEK): 11 December 2023 7,837 160.2077 1,255,547.74 12 December 2023 8,582 162.7799 1,396,977.10 13 December 2023 7,792 163.2373 1,271,945.04 14 December 2023 13,181 171.7467 2,263,793.25 15 December 2023 14,910 179.3436 2,674,013.08 total collected

week 50/2023 52,302 169.4443 8,862,276.22 total accumulated during

repurchase program 242,605 157.9072 38,309,075.65

All acquisitions are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm by Scandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. After the above acquisitions, Concentric’s own shareholding stands at 851,317 shares as of December 15, 2023. Including own shares, the total number of shares in Concentric is 38,297,600 and excluding own shares, the number of shares outstanding is 37,446,283.

Full details of the transaction are attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, telephone: +44 121 445 6545 or e-mail: [email protected].

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on 19 December 2023 at 08:00 CET.

