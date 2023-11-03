Republicans have a penchant for tax-cheating

It’s not crazy for the new Republican House Speaker, Mike Johnson, to suggest that $14 billion in new aid to Israel be offset by cuts elsewhere in the government’s $6 trillion budget. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) lists dozens of options for cutting federal spending or increasing revenues.

Johnson chose none of them. Instead, he introduced a bill to cut the same $14.3 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which the House passed with mostly Republican votes, that the bill would provide to Israel.

This is a reprehensible and self-defeating idea. IRS budget cuts don’t save money. This costs money, because with fewer resources the tax agency will have difficulty catching wealthy tax cheats who do not pay their dues. CBO analyzed Johnson’s Israel bill and found that a $14.3 billion cut to the IRS budget would reduce federal revenues by $26.8 billion, leading to a net cost to taxpayers of $12.5 billion. So Johnson wants to “pay for” $14.3 billion in aid to Israel with a gimmick that will almost double the cost of the actual aid Israel receives.

The House bill has no chance of passing the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats. The Democrats added funding for the IRS last year and they’re going to walk away from it. Even some Senate Republicans object to the House bill because it does not include additional aid for Ukraine and Taiwan, which bipartisan majorities in both chambers support. So the House bill is nothing more than a symbolic statement of spinelessness by the Republicans who voted for it.

But it is worth examining Republican support of tax fraud, because it is a zombie policy that is brain-dead and should die, but will not. For more than a decade until 2022, the tax-cheat lobby persuaded Republicans to cut funding for the IRS, which required computer upgrades to pursue tax evaders who employed top-shelf lawyers and accountants. Robbed the agency of experts and other resources. Hide their money. From 2010 to 2022, IRS audit rates will fall 64% for the wealthiest Americans and 50% for the largest corporations.

Ordinary people who earn their income from normally paid labor reported by and large cannot cheat on their taxes. When your employer reports your income to the government, there’s really no argument about how much your income tax should be or how much you owe. Sure, people may attempt to claim fraudulent deductions, but still, tax fraud is relatively low among people whose employers deduct taxes for them.

Most tax evasion occurs among people who withdraw large amounts of investment income from ownership of a business or other property. This is where tax accounting gets creative, because much of that income is not reported to the government through the employer, and taxes are not automatically withheld. So these filers have more opportunities to underreport their income, claim huge deductions, or even avoid filing their taxes.

This so-called tax gap – the amount people owe the U.S. government but don’t pay – can range from $280 billion to $1 trillion per year. At the upper end, that amount would fund the entire Defense Department, leaving more than $100 billion left over.

The IRS will never be able to collect every dollar owed to American taxpayers. But it could certainly collect a lot more, if it had modern technology instead of 1960s computer systems, and top talent would be able to keep pace with the tax sharks on the salaries of billionaires. So last year, when Democrats controlled both houses of Congress, they provided $80 billion in additional funding for the IRS over a decade. This is an increase of approximately 60% from the agency’s 2022 budget.

CBO estimated that the additional funding would help the IRS achieve approximately $180 billion in additional tax revenues during that time period, primarily through stronger enforcement. Overall, this would amount to $100 billion in revenues above costs, the amount by which the overall measure would reduce the deficit.

The $180 billion in new revenue is business or personal income taxes that people owe but don’t want to pay. Since Republicans don’t think wealthy Americans should pay their dues, they immediately started trying to eliminate new IRS funding — and scored a small victory earlier this year. The June deal ended the debt-ceiling standoff, which included cutting $1.4 trillion in IRS funding. As usual, the CBO found that the government would lose more revenue than it saved, because tax cheats would get to keep more of the government’s money.

The latest tax fraud plan introduced by Johnson in the House will not succeed, but hopefully Republicans will keep coming back to the issue. Another GOP scam is the claim that the IRS will use its new resources to arm the military to go after small employees for a few dollars, while the big fish get away. If the Democrats who voted to strengthen the IRS are really so stupid that they let it happen, they deserve to lose to the tax-cheating-industrial complex.

Rational people can make productive arguments about the right level of taxation in America. Too much taxation may block development while too little taxation may not meet social needs. We should also have a vigorous debate over who should bear what share of the tax and what should be taxed first, whether it be income, wealth, consumption, or something else.

But once you have a tax code, as we do in the United States, deliberately cutting enforcement is nihilistic. If you think the perfect level of taxation is zero, you are arguing not for government but for anarchy. And if you think the tax code should only be enforced against those least capable of abusing it, you’re writing the recipe for a banana republic.

Johnson and the tax-cheat caucus that supports him want to boost the deficit and undermine confidence in the tax system at a time when decades of abuse of the country’s finances have finally begun to hurt ordinary Americans. The national debt now stands at $33 trillion and financial markets are indicating that they cannot absorb all the new debt pushed into the market by Washington. So interest rates on mortgages, car loans and everything financed by consumers are rising. Someone in Washington needs to start taking this seriously. Obviously these will not be Republicans.

