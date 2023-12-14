Republicans are using impeachment to distract: Carville

House Republicans voted unanimously to pursue a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The move has been called “political revenge” by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jefferies (D-NY) for the two successful impeachments against former President Donald Trump, especially as no solid evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden has yet been found.

Democratic political strategist James Carville joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Congress’s impeachment vote and what it means for the country moving forward.

“There is no such possibility [Republicans are] “We’re going to have to do something,” Carville commented on the intent behind the impeachment vote. “I think when they go back home they’re going to have to say, ‘We did something and we voted to start an impeachment inquiry. Is.’ I think that’s what’s at the heart of it all…”

video transcript

Brad Smith: Well, the House has voted to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The motion passed along party lines by 221 to 212. Three GOP-led committees have been investigating the president and his son Hunter for months. The White House recently described the subpoenas issued as part of the investigation as illegitimate without a formal investigation. Therefore, a formal investigation was started again. House Majority Whip, Tom Emmer, made it clear that the President would not be impeached as a result.

So what are lawmakers hoping to achieve with this latest political move? Joining us now for the discussion is our own Rick Newman, joined by James Carville, political strategist and host of the “Politics War Room” podcast. It’s great to have both of you here with us today. James, I would go to you first. What might they be trying to achieve with the impeachment inquiry and proceedings?

James Carville: Well, they’ve got some dope congressmen from Texas, what they’re getting at, they said, Donald J. Trump, baby. It is about the depth of the reason behind this stupidity. And these people are neither very talented nor very smart. And my own theory is that the more they are there, the better it is for the Democrats.

Nick Newman: Hey, James, what’s the political calculation here for these Democrats? So it seems like they’re trying to distract from Donald Trump, who is facing these four criminal charges, is there any chance that will work?

James Carville: You mean the Republican strategy, right?

Nick Newman: Yes.

James Carville: Yes. I don’t know. I mean, they have to maintain– they have their base and they have to keep feeding that monster. And they don’t have– I don’t know. None of this has anything to do with President Biden. There is not a single piece of evidence that links it. So we’re going to have a hearing to determine whether Hunter Biden was involved in any suspicious activity, gee, what a surprise, he winged it.

Cena Smith: James, is this all about re-election in 2024? And while you probably keep in mind some of the expectations here, what Republicans are hoping will happen as a result of this, is it completely unrealistic?

James Carville: I think that’s about it – they haven’t done anything. There’s no chance they’re going to do anything. And I think when they go back home, they’ll have to say we did something and we voted to open an impeachment inquiry. I think that’s at the heart of it all. And also, reiterated with this idiot congressman that Donald J. Trump, baby. I mean, I don’t think it’s really that complicated.

