Republicans and Democrats call on Congress to reauthorize life-saving PEPFAR

Pittsburgh, United States: US President George W. Bush (R) stands with US Senator Rick Santorum , [+] (L), R-PA, at the Air Reserve Station of Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, March 24, 2006. jim watson AFP via Getty Images

A few weeks ago, former Senator Rick Santorum invited me and our which in the morning We reached out to him at his home in Virginia to discuss the current congressional impasse over reauthorizing the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS relief. At the same time, the United States Senate was waiting for – but not expecting – a bill from the House of Representatives that would be a clean, five-year reauthorization of the law that has saved 25 million lives and 5.5 million infants from HIV. Prevented from being born. -Positive.

Santorum is a supporter of continuing PEPFAR with the same bipartisan agreement that created the program more than 20 years ago under former President George W. Bush. Bush’s leadership had inspired Republicans and Democrats to come together. The former senator was an integral part of those initial negotiations. While still holding on to his conservative values, he clearly supports global humanitarian aid programs.

“Building a coalition was not easy in the beginning,” Santorum told me. After Bush signed PEPFAR in 2003, the pandemic was killing millions of people worldwide while spiraling out of control in many low- and middle-income countries, with people in sub-Saharan Africa most affected. . Of course, these were countries that did not have the financial resources to pay for the very expensive drugs that were saving lives in more prosperous countries like the United States. Millions of people were living with HIV in those places. While not surprising, in the poorest areas, only 50,000 people were receiving medical treatment that could prevent HIV infection from turning into AIDS and certain death.

“Republicans and Democrats, under the leadership of President Bush, really pushed for a more targeted effort from the United States,” Santorum said. A staunch supporter of the United States’ leadership position in the world, “because we believe we do things better,” he said. “But we also have some political views. We had to deal with what was happening globally with a global effort… which was consistent with the values ​​of many people in Congress.

Early on, Congress was primarily controlled by Republicans. And Santorum was one of the most recognizable of them. “We wanted to fashion something that was distinctly American,” he said, “that retains our values ​​of preserving life, but also respects life from the standpoint of abortion and other types of issues.” The former senator is not in support of choice or sexual activity outside marriage, but he recognized the need for a program that reflected American values ​​while also addressing these concerns.

US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and US Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) (R) listen as the US , [+] President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office. (Photo by Nicolas Camm/AFP) (Photo by Nicolas Camm/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Just a few weeks after Santorum opened his house, Ben Cardin, the Democratic senator from Maryland, joined me on the set. which in the morning, That was December 1, 35th Anniversary of World AIDS Day. Cardin underlined that PEPFAR is one of the most effective foreign assistance programs ever launched by the United States. which in the morning Host Joe Scarborough directly challenged accusations from some on the far right that PEPFAR was tantamount to support for abortion. He pointed out that the State Department’s position could not be clearer: PEPFAR is not about abortion. PEPFAR money cannot be used to advocate for or provide abortions. “This is about saving lives,” Scarborough stressed.

The senator expressed outrage at the notion that it was blocking Congress’s reauthorization of a life-saving international humanitarian assistance program. “This is an absolutely fabricated issue when there is no funding for abortion in the PEPFAR program,” Cardin said. “The PEPFAR program is pro-life – 25 million lives have been saved. I have been to Africa. I’ve seen people who have been saved as a result of the PEPFAR program… We’ve seen it provide stability in African countries. “We have seen that it delivers economic prosperity and a stronger relationship with the United States.”

PEPFAR has trained 340,000 health workers to provide HIV care and provided support to 7 million orphans, vulnerable children and their caregivers. Despite all the lives saved and all its benefits, it does not make sense to politicize such a charitable programme.

“This program has been transformative,” Cardin said. “It has made a huge difference. If we do not reauthorize, it sends the message that we are not ready to complete the task. “We need partners from around the world to work with us.”

He acknowledged that some members of Congress are concerned about outside rating groups characterizing PEPFAR as contrary to their “pro-life” stance. As Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Cardin has heard from those who stand in the way of PEPFAR’s future role in the world’s fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Dr. Anthony S., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci , [+] The National Institutes of Health speaks during a briefing on the U.S. government’s response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 3, 2014. AFP Photo/Mandel Ngan (Photo credit should read Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

As the future of PEPFAR hangs in the balance, it is worth taking a look back at the program’s bipartisan origins. More than 20 years ago, then-President George W. Bush called Dr. Anthony Fauci into his office and told the distinguished scientist and physician that the United States could make a difference in the skyrocketing death toll caused by the devastating disease AIDS. In 2003, with the support of a powerful bipartisan group of lawmakers, the staunchly pro-life President signed PEPFAR into law. As HIV/AIDS continues to spread around the world, there is no better time to look to the former President’s leadership to ensure this legislation could save millions of lives.