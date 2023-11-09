Republican presidential candidates clash at Trump’s rallies

The five Republican presidential candidates clashed on the debate stage Wednesday over Ukraine, China, abortion and the future path of the party, while saving some of their ire for absentee leader Donald Trump.

While the challengers appeared united in support of Israel and its war against Hamas, tensions ran high in the debate — which also included fierce personal attacks — barely two months before the all-important first votes in the White House nomination fight.

The third televised debate came just a day after Democrats scored significant electoral victories in conservative and swing states, particularly on abortion rights, but the thorny issue was not discussed for more than 90 minutes in the two-hour program.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy expressed anger about their party’s recent political defeats, while Trump’s one-time UN envoy Nikki Haley, who is enjoying growing momentum in the race, urged Americans to raise concerns about reproduction. Urged to “find consensus” on rights.

Meanwhile, the former president, who was leading in every major Republican nominating poll, ignored the Miami event and instead held a rally a few miles away, maintaining his strategy of refusing to debate challengers. of.

The candidates remaining in the weak field have little chance of meaningful success against the populist leader of the far-right Make America Great Again movement — even if Trump faces multiple criminal indictments and considerable time in courtrooms before the 2024 election. Will have to spend.

But DeSantis, who is currently polling in second place, quickly pointed to Trump’s absence and, in an apparent jab, told the audience: “He said Republicans would get tired of winning. Well, we did last night. See. I’m tired of Republicans losing.”

It is Trump’s responsibility to come to this stage and explain why he should get another chance.

– ‘Party of losers’ –

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the only contender for the Republican crown willing to launch harsh attacks on Trump, drew fresh criticism.

Christie said, “Anyone who focuses the next year and a half of his life on keeping himself out of jail and out of the courts cannot lead this party.”

It was Ramaswamy who offered a devastating assessment of the Republican Party’s recent demonstrations, including Tuesday, when conservative-leaning Ohio voted to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

“We have become a party of losers,” he said angrily.

“We lost 2018, 2020, 2022 – no red wave ever came. We lost last night, 2023,” he said. “And I think we have to have accountability in our party.”

After a rocky start to his campaign, DeSantis is struggling to become the new face for Republicans — presenting himself as an equally hard-right but more youthful and scandal-free version of the 77-year-old Trump. Are.

According to polling aggregator RealClearPolitics, however, he trails Trump by about 45 percentage points.

Finally there is Haley, who benefited from DeSantis’ downfall and promotes a more centrist stance on abortion.

Describing herself as unapologetically pro-life, Haley said it was unrealistic to call for a nationwide ban on abortion.

“So let’s build consensus on ending late-term abortion and making contraception more available,” he said.

“Let’s make sure none of these state laws put a woman in jail or put to death for getting an abortion.”

– ‘Dick Cheney in Three Inch Heels’ –

In foreign policy discussions, all five demonstrated unconditional support for US ally Israel.

Haley declared that she would “eliminate” Hamas and that “the last thing we need to do is tell Israel what to do in its war”.

Fireworks erupted between Haley and political novice Ramaswami, who called Haley “Dick Cheney in three-inch heels,” referring to the former Republican former vice president, in an effort to denounce the party establishment.

Also on stage was US Senator Tim Scott, who said of Hamas-friendly Iran: “You have to cut off the head of the snake.”

At his rally in Hialeah, Trump declared the debate “not worth watching” and tried to present himself as a protective commander-in-chief.

He told his supporters, “I kept America safe. I kept Israel safe, I kept Ukraine safe and I kept the world safe.”

“Israel, Ukraine would never have happened under Trump administration.”

Ramaswamy criticized Ukraine, saying it is “not a symbol of democracy” and said the country has “celebrated a Nazi” in the form of its President Volodymyr Zelensky – who is Jewish. His position received rebukes from Haley and Christie, who said Washington should support Kiev.

The Republican primaries begin on January 15 in Iowa. The final candidate will face President Joe Biden in next November’s presidential election.

Bureau-CJC-MLM/MD

Source: www.crowrivermedia.com