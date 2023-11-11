Republican debate recap, election night highlights and other major stories from the week

The 2024 Republican primaries begin in two months, but many of the talking points that defined the GOP nominating contests of 2016 and 2012 dominated the early stages of the third debate of this campaign.

There are five candidates on the stage this time in Miami, with two previous participants failing to qualify and former President Donald Trump again absenting himself by choice.

But even though he missed hosting a rally in nearby Hialeah, Trump — or his idea — dominated the top of the hour, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley held their elevator pitches for Republicans. Gave pitches. Voters should deny Trump the presidential nomination for a third consecutive term.

Republican presidential candidates, from left, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswami and Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., at the Republican presidential primary on Wednesday Standing on the stage before the primary debate. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami.

Wilfredo Lee, The Associated Press

DeSantis and Haley have been locked in a tit-for-tat affair for much of last month, but they offered broadly similar reasons for GOP voters to abandon the former president. “Donald Trump is a very different person than he was in 2016,” DeSantis said, before dismissing Trump’s failed first campaign promises — such as providing Mexico with funding for a border wall.

Haley also, if bluntly, compared the 2016 Trump to the current contender for the GOP nomination.

“I can tell you that I think he was the right president at the right time,” said the woman who served as Trump’s top diplomat at the United Nations. “We can’t live in the past”

Vivek Ramaswamy opened the debate by attacking moderators and hyper-online mercurial billionaire Elon Musk, while former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott reached further back in history – Christie during his time as President of the Garden State. led, which ended in January 2018, and Scott, as he often does, insists that “the truth of my life destroys the lies of the radical left.”

Republican presidential candidates, from left, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., during Wednesday’s Republican presidential primary. Listen during the debate. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami.

Rebecca Blackwell, The Associated Press

From there, the debate took a turn for the worse and a number of foreign policy crises from Israel to Ukraine to China dominated the headlines.

Unsurprisingly, the candidates condemned anti-Semitism at home and abroad, equally pledged loyalty to Israel and supported an ongoing response to Hamas’s surprise attack last month. Only Ramaswamy suggested that the US should not provide material aid to Israel or any foreign government as part of its isolationist worldview.

Trump — whose name nearly disappeared from the debate after the first 15 minutes, when he was answering a question specifically about him — is spending about a half-hour of the night rallying Hispanic voters. He will undoubtedly announce his decision on the debate via social media in the coming hours, but so far there seems to be nothing troubling him.

Here are some highlights from the third GOP primary debate:

Foreign policy takes center stage

There was little disagreement among the five candidates on Israel’s war with Hamas. In fact, their answers were often quite similar.

“I would say to Bibi: Finish the job with these butchers once and for all,” DeSantis said, referring to the Israeli prime minister by his surname.

But there were sharp differences of opinion over whether the United States should continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Ramaswami left no doubt where he stood, delivering a lengthy rebuke of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing the war-torn country of promoting Nazism and anti-democratic beliefs.

Haley continued to spar with Ramaswamy on stage, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were “drooling at the thought that someone like that could be president.”

Christy agreed.

“Let’s remember the last time we turned away from a shooting war in Europe,” Christie said. “We got it in just a few years. And then 500,000 Americans died in Europe to defeat Hitler. This is not an option.”

DeSantis and Scott shifted the conversation from Ukraine to the US-Mexico border and left questions in doubt over whether they believe US support for the country should continue.

The governor of Florida said, “We will not send your sons and daughters to Ukraine.” “I’m going to send troops to our southern border.”

Ramaswamy comes out swinging

During the first debate, Ramaswamy called the other Republican candidates “Super PAC puppets”. At last month’s Simi Valley, Calif., event, he softened it, saying, “Good people became tainted by a broken system.”

So then, the question was which version would show up in Miami: the funny former debate kid or the iconic politician? The answer became clear within minutes. The biotech entrepreneur came out swinging at the boots of Haley, debate moderators, the media, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, DeSantis and the Florida governor.

Basically, anyone except Trump was fair game.

Asked why voters should support him over Trump, Ramaswami offered a long list of complaints. First, he blamed McDaniel for the losses Republicans have suffered since 2017, when she was elected RNC chair (but especially, when Trump took office), and gave her the option to step on the stage and resign. He then criticized Salem Radio’s decision to replace Hugh Hewitt with NBC News hosts Lester Holt and Kristin Welker.

“Think about who is driving this debate — it should be Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk,” he said, before criticizing the “corrupt media establishment.”

On Israel, Ramaswamy said he would encourage Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “eliminate those terrorists on our southern border,” while the presidential candidate would “eliminate the terrorists on our southern border.” Ramaswamy, who has tried to distinguish himself as an America First candidate from a field of “neocons”, took a dig at Haley’s foreign policy. DeSantis, who was battling speculation over his shoes, was caught in the crossfire.

“Do you want a leader of a different generation who will put this country first, or do you want Dick Cheney in three-inch heels?” Ramaswami said. “We’ve got two of them.”

Source: buffalonews.com