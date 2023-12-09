Republican attorneys general from 23 states demand that major companies stop supporting 'debunking' conservatives

Nearly two dozen Republican state attorneys general signed a public letter addressed to two major polling consulting firms, asking them to treat all shareholders fairly and to stop supporting their alleged efforts to “debank” conservative clients Went.

Led by Iowa AG Brenna Byrd, this week Glass, Lewis & Co. and Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. In a letter sent to Co. – proxy services that provide recommendations to shareholders regarding corporate governance matters and voting decisions – expressed “deep concern” that the pair are “prioritizing certain environmental, social and governance initiatives” that are alleged to be essentially violate their contracts.

“Last year, shareholders sought to hold financial institutions accountable through the resolution process for denying or restricting service to customers based on their political or religious beliefs,” the letter reads. “Politicized defunding hurts businesses and their shareholders and undermines the freedom of every American to participate in the marketplace on an equal footing.”

The Christian non-profit claims it has been ‘debanked’ by Bank of America because of its religious views.

A conservative nonprofit has launched an ad campaign targeting Bank of America over its progressive policies that it claims are weakening America. (AP Images)

It added, “Unfortunately, all available evidence shows that you oppose those proposals – contrary to your claims to be apolitical and neutral.”

According to the letter, banks will cite “hate speech” or “reputational risk” as reasons to debank organizations or individuals. The letter said ISS and Glass Lewis reportedly recommended voting against resolutions holding corporations accountable for these policies.

“In fact, your recommendations opposing those shareholder proposals show the opposite

Regarding your stated commitment to equity and diversity,” the letter said. “Viewpoint discrimination has its own legal liabilities – but so does lying in publicly available policies and disclosures. Your lack of transparency is disturbing. And your voting recommendations on debunking proposals may violate your legal obligations.”

Signers included the attorneys general of Florida, Indiana, Montana, Alaska, Kansas, Louisiana, Texas.

Nigel Farage on his efforts to expose ‘de-banking’

New York City, USA – August 2, 2018: The facade of a branch office of Chase Bank in Manhattan, New York City, USA (iStock)

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a grassroots conservative legal advocacy group, has shared information with Byrd’s office about data they have collected based on cases they are representing that provide examples where Alleged debunking has taken place.

“This is a story we get quite commonly – usually it’s in very suspicious circumstances where there’s no good reason for it, often times customers who have had their bank account canceled have been there for a number of years. They’re banking at the bank, and all of a sudden they find out they’re no longer going to do business with you for unclear reasons,” Jeremy Tedesco, AFP’s senior vice president of corporate engagement, told Fox News Digital in an interview on Friday. ”

Bank of America, one of ADF’s clients, banned the accounts of Christian-nonprofit Indigenous Advancement in April.

The organization claims to be engaged in charitable efforts for orphans in Uganda through various partnerships. They were warned by Bank of America, without explanation, that the organization was “operating in a business type that we have chosen not to serve at Bank of America” ​​and would be closed within 30 days.

In May, Bank of America sent another letter stating that its “risk profile is no longer consistent with the Bank’s risk tolerance.”

The ministry – which believes in pro-life values ​​and on its website states marriage is between one man and one woman – has reportedly maintained two accounts at the bank since 2015.

Bank of America defended its actions, claiming that the accounts were closed due to its “internal debt collection policy” which does not support that service. The bank declined to provide a copy of the policy to Fox News Digital.

Watchdog group accuses Bank of America CEO of using bank as ‘political club’ against Americans

“We are proud to provide banking services to nonprofit organizations affiliated with diverse faith communities throughout the United States,” bank spokesman Bill Houldin said in a statement. “Religious belief is not a factor in any decision to close an account.”

The effort by state attorneys general comes as “debunking” has become a more frequent complaint.

Former Brexit leader Nigel Farage’s account was closed in July by Coutts, a private bank affiliated with British banking group NatWest. Last year, JPMorgan Chase closed the bank account of the National Committee for Religious Freedom, a newly founded nonprofit led by former senator and US ambassador Sam Brownback.

“We believe that banks should provide their services based on a neutral point of view, and not get caught up in some of the culture wars that are going on,” Tedesco said.

Fox News contacted ISS and Glass, Lewis & Co. for comment.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News digital coverage of the Senate.

Source: www.foxnews.com