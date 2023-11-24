Reassurances about the ability to “peacefully assemble” and the promise of “inclusive” talks are not enough to reassure activists.

Human rights defenders are preparing for next week’s COP28 climate talks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), amid fears of surveillance and even arrest by the host country’s tough authorities.

The United Arab Emirates, where protests are rarely permitted, environmental defenders have said Will be able to “peacefully assemble” A huge complex in the middle of the desert in the suburbs of Dubai – in areas designated at the UN climate convention.

But these assurances, along with the promise of “inclusive” talks, are not enough to reassure committed activists. Raise human rights issues,

“We are extremely concerned about people being detained and arrested,” said Asad Rehman, chief spokesman for the Climate Justice Coalition.

“There are also more global concerns about the extent of surveillance,” he told AFP. “We know the UAE has the technology to monitor digital communications,” he said.

The United Arab Emirates, an autocratic federation of seven sheikhdoms, bans unauthorized ProtestOutlaws homosexuality and prohibits criticism of rulers and speech that is considered to cause or encourage social unrest.

Defamation as well as verbal and written insults, whether published or done in private, can be prosecuted by law.

The country’s penal code also criminalizes insulting foreign states or endangering relations with them.

In 2020, a Jordanian resident was sentenced to ten years in prison for criticizing the Jordanian royal family and government on Facebook, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

‘The last human rights defender’

HRW and Amnesty International have accused the UAE of detaining at least 64 Emiratis for political reasons. Authorities have accused him of having ties to the banned Muslim Brotherhood group.

The detainees include Ahmed Mansour, nicknamed the emirate’s “last human rights defender” by activists.

Arrested in 2017, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison the following year under a law on cybercrime for spreading false information on social media and damaging the reputation of the state.

“The UAE has suppressed any form of domestic civil society by imprisoning Emiratis, who have also expressed mild criticism,” Devin Kenny, Amnesty’s UAE researcher, told AFP.

“This is not the first time that the COP assembly is being held under extremely repressive conditions.”

on the United Nations website COP28Guidelines drawn up by the host country remind that local laws prohibit “spreading disinformation, fake news or defamatory statements verbally or on social media”.

“All visitors and residents are asked to respect the cultural and social values ​​of the country,” it said in a message specifically tailored to participants from the LGBTQ+ community.

Another recommendation that journalists should not publish information that could “directly or indirectly discredit the existing regime” or “undermine national unity and social cohesion” was published last month and then removed. Was.

It was an “outdated guide” whose “content is obsolete and not relevant for the media”, the Emirates COP28 team explained to AFP while attending the climate talks scheduled from November 30 to December 12.

Activists plan to raise taboo topics

Demonstrations were frequently authorized during previous COPs. During the last UN climate conference in EgyptWhere authorities regularly crack down on demonstrations and detain activists.

This year, gatherings must be restricted to COP28’s “blue zone”, a space managed by the United Nations, not local authorities.

“There will be no actions, no civil society events outside the COP site due to security risks,” says Asad Rehman of the Climate Justice Coalition.

According to him, the activists plan to protest against the treatment of migrant workers in the UAE, the detention of civil society actors as well as to condemn it. fossil fuel production – All taboo subjects for officials.

“We are open with the COP28 Presidency and the United Nations and they are well aware… one of our calls is that there will be no climate justice without human rights,” he said.

A Kenyan activist, who has participated in three previous COPs, including one in Egypt last year, added another layer of concern.

“The safety and security concerns I have right now as someone who goes to COP is that I’m a trans girl and I have to hide it,” said the activist, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of safety concerns.

