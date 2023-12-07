Representative Nikema Williams introduces bill that could help HBCU student businesses

Congresswoman Nikema Williams (D-GA) is supporting HBCUs by introducing a bill to award large-scale grants to young, would-be entrepreneurs.

Nikema Williams, a Democratic representative from Georgia, recently introduced a bill providing assistance to HBCU entrepreneurs. The bipartisan bill, called the Minority Entrepreneurship Grant Program Act of 2023, is strictly targeted at HBCU students and other minority-focused universities. The program will be under the Small Business Administration and will provide grants starting at $250,000 to minority universities with young entrepreneurs.

Williams received support from both sides of the aisle on the legislation. Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania is a co-sponsor of the bill along with Democratic Representatives Alma Adams (North Carolina), Dwight Evans (Pennsylvania) and Norma Torres (California).

,[Atlanta is] “At the bottom of the list of racial wealth gaps, and, so now, as someone in a position of power, I have the opportunity to make policies that we can really change,” Williams said.

Williams is looking to take advantage of the recent growth of Black businesses and entrepreneurship. According to the 2020 US Census, between 2017 and 2020, the total number of majority Black-owned businesses had increased by 14%. Those businesses generated $141.1 billion in revenue, an 11% increase from 2017.

Of course, others are skeptical of Black’s rise to success. The American Alliance for Equal Rights sued the Fearless Fund, a venture capital organization, for “discriminating” against non-black women. Williams had a brief response to the naysayers.

“What I am doing to serve my constituents cannot be judged by what may happen in the future,” she said. “I know the need today is that Black and brown businesses need access to capital.”

Source: clutchpoints.com