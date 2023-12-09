Reports show a massive exodus of tech companies to Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 15: Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, appears via video stream for the session ‘Into the Metaverse: Creators, Commerce and Connection’ during the 2022 SXSW Conference & Celebration at the Austin Convention Center on March 15, 2022 Happened. Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)

Austin’s potential as Silicon Valley’s heir apparent is in jeopardy. Over the past few years, Austin has seen a huge migration of tech companies to the city, from the billionaire owners of Twitter (X) to the world’s largest search engine. But according to TechCrunch, due to the rising cost of living, low funding, and lack of diversity, many startups are now choosing to leave the capital city they once flocked to.

On Thursday, December 7, cloud computing company VMware announced it was laying off 577 employees in Austin as part of nationwide job cuts to cut costs, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

TechCrunch is reporting that startup founders, like Amos Schwartzfarb, managing director of Techstars, are announcing their decision to leave Austin’s “weak” startup scene. It’s only been a few years since tech investors and startup founders began bringing their businesses to Austin in droves, attracted by the low rents (compared to California and NYC), the young and “hip” population, and the beauty of no state taxes. Are living together. ,

This year alone was full of technical layoffs. Indeed announced in March that it was letting go 15% of its workforce, after tech giants Google, Meta and Amazon did the same.

According to the Washington Post, in 2022, Meta abandoned plans to move into the largest skyscraper in Austin, and despite paying rent to the developer, Google put plans to move into 35 floors of a different downtown building. According to Inc.com, TikTok has also announced that it is subleasing six floors in Downtown Austin, but has not yet announced a move-in date.

In January, Don Ward, CEO of Londris, a B2B enterprise industrial software platform, announced he would be relocating his company to Tulsa because it reminded him of “where Austin was 10 years ago in terms of building the tech ecosystem,” According to him, Tulsa is for the world.

Last month, e-commerce business unicorn Cart announced it was relocating its headquarters back to Houston after relocating to Austin in late 2021, according to TechCrunch.

Airlines have also responded by shifting their focus away from Austin after American Airlines cut 21 routes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. “We’re not seeing a lot of pain in Austin yet,” the CEO of Austin’s Technology Council told Austin Business Journal in March, after the magazine revealed a list of Austin’s biggest tech companies with widespread losses yet. Has not been reported.

If this is an increasing trend, the question arises. What does Austin have to do to remain the darling of the tech world?

