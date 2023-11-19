Reported drop in abuse prevention spending at CYFD slammed as ‘grossly irresponsible’

November 18 – New Mexico’s child welfare agency has significantly cut spending on evidence-based abuse prevention programs despite high rates of child abuse, according to a legislative report that has renewed calls for reform and more oversight.

Spending on services to prevent repeated abuse and neglect of children in the protective services program by the State Department of Children, Youth and Families, such as home visiting and behavioral health therapy, for fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023. Decreased by 77% between, according to. Recent report from analysts of the Legislative Finance Committee.

“Overall, preventive services accounted for about 3% of spending on preventive services in FY 2023,” the report said.

Acting CYFD Secretary Teresa Casados ​​said the LFC analysis is wrong.

In an email sent late Friday, Casados ​​wrote that spending on preventive services actually increased 4% year-over-year, or from $7.56 million in fiscal year 2022 to $7.87 million in fiscal year 2023, and As of November 16, this expenditure was $13.47 million. “This shows that CYFD is moving in the right direction with a focus on prevention.”

They said, “We believe LFC’s use of chart of account reporting categories creates confusion, identifies sources of funding and is not a reflection of services provided.”

In response, LFC spokesperson Helen Goussoin said that evidence-based prevention services are a legislative priority and it is important to know how the money is being spent.

“Our numbers are based on a consistent methodology, validated with CYFD staff over previous years, which allows us to make apples-to-apples comparisons from year to year, but our numbers differ from others within the protective services. “May not include spending on critical family services or spending in other parts of the department,” she wrote in an email Saturday. “LFC looks forward to continuing to work with CYFD to prevent child abuse.”

Maralyn Beck, founder of the New Mexico Child First Network, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children in the state’s foster care system, said in a statement Friday that she is disappointed by the reported cuts in abuse prevention spending. .

“This is disappointing and extremely irresponsible,” he said.

“New Mexico has chosen to take a ‘public health’ approach to reducing child maltreatment and repeat abuse, which relies heavily on funding ‘upstream’ prevention services,” Beck said in the statement. “It defies logic that CYFD had adequate funding available for critical prevention services and yet failed to act amid New Mexico’s ongoing behavioral health crisis. We need to invest more in upstream services ; Precious, unspent money should not be returned to the state.”

Analysts at the Legislative Finance Committee found that the agency has not spent any of the $20 million appropriated by the Legislature in fiscal year 2023 to expand behavioral health provider capacity.

In May, the committee reported that New Mexico consistently ranks in the top six states for repeat child abuse within a year of the initial allegation of abuse or neglect. The report lists evidence-based prevention services as one of the solutions.

“There are several evidence-based options to reduce and prevent repeat maltreatment and better leverage the child welfare workforce, including improving the use of screening and assessment tools, tailoring levels of intervention based on level of risk.” “This includes intervening early with and moving forward with appropriate supports and services,” the report said.

The Legislature’s fiscal year 2024 budget recommendation states that repeat abuse cases have declined in New Mexico after the state government invested in preventive services.

Between fiscal year 2018 and fiscal year 2022, agency spending on preventive services increased from approximately $1.1 million to $11.1 million, a tenfold increase. During the same period, repeated maltreatment of children declined from 17% to 14%, although it was still above the national average of 8%.

The budget recommendation also states that prevention expenditure at that time was only 6.6% of the total budget of the Protective Services Division.

Sen. Crystal Diamond Brantley, R-Elephant Butte, said preventing “intentional harm to our most vulnerable children” should be the core mandate of the CYFD.

“This is a clear example of what an Office of the Child Advocate can do – to sift through the department’s pathetic excuses and bureaucracy to understand why one of the most basic duties of the department is being undermined internally, ” said Diamond Brantley, who co-sponsored a bill in the Senate to create the office to increase oversight of CYFD. She was referring to the alleged decline in expenditure.

“The Attorney General and the Legislature unanimously agreed to this solution,” he said. “Now the governor must do his part and support this proposal by adding it to the call in 2024.”

Maddie Hayden, a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on whether reforming the child welfare agency or addressing child abuse would be part of the governor’s legislative priorities in the upcoming session, which begins in January. .

Rep. Liz Thomson, D-Albuquerque, predicted lawmakers would once again push for reform, though she said the session is focused on the state budget and considering other legislation that needs the governor’s approval.

“I wish I knew what the answer was,” she said. “We have a lot of bills [introduced in the past], Some of them have been really thought-provoking and nice, and others just…want to punish CYFD, which I can totally understand. But that doesn’t help anyone. So I’m guessing there will be more. Whether they come to the call or not, I can’t say.”

Thompson, chairman of the House Health and Human Services Committee, called the reported decline in abuse prevention spending very concerning.

“My reaction is, ‘Wow,’” she said. “Of course, I would like to know more details, but it doesn’t feel like we’re going in the right direction.”

Representative Meredith Dixon, an Albuquerque Democrat who serves as vice chair of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said in a statement that New Mexico has record-breaking revenues and a tremendous responsibility to prevent child abuse. It is an important occasion.

“Looking forward, it is important for CYFD to work with LFC to leverage federal funding to prioritize effective data-driven prevention programs,” he said.

