Report: Used Tesla cars fall in price as more used EVs hit the market

According to new data from Recurrent, the influx of used EVs is causing prices to drop, especially when it comes to used Teslas.

The company, which sells battery health reports for used EVs, also produces quarterly reports on used EV prices using data from partner firm MarketCheck. This latest report also includes bulk data from BlackBook. All this information points towards increasing sales of used EVs which is driving down prices.

As Recurrant underlines, one reason for the high prices of used EVs recently is the severe shortage of vehicles on the market. However, used EV sales in the first half of the year totaled 140,000 – meaning that used EVs, overall, are selling more strongly than any new EV model except the Tesla Model Y.

And Recurrant’s index for overall used EV pricing has fallen 32% year over year to an average of $27,800. The company said average prices have not been this low since the beginning of 2021.

Based on other reports it appears that used EV prices will rise sharply – by more than a third – before peaking around mid-2022. There were some complex supply-chain economics, particularly in 2022, that resulted in higher EV battery costs that year. Now the market seems to be improving in a way, with some used Tesla models losing value faster than other EVs.

The value of a used Tesla Model 3 has fallen by $9,000 since 2021, while the value of a Bolt EV has dropped by $1,500, as the used EV market once again settles around a more affordable price point.

Additionally, iSeeCars, with its periodic surveys of dealership inventory and asking prices from a wide range of sales sites, finds that used EV prices are up 19.5% for used EVs and nearly 10% for new EVs over the past 11 months. Have decreased. Taking into account financing and loan rates, this still means improvement in affordability on the EV front.

Despite the price cuts, Tesla’s share of the US EV market has declined. That said, it’s still selling more cars, with even more consequential used EVs to come in a few years. And these long-range models may hold more value in the long term, another study has suggested.

