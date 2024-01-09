January 9, 2024
Report: Unity cuts nearly 1,800 people in company's biggest layoff


An image shows the Unity logo on a black background.

Image: Unity

A new report says Unity is cutting about 1,800 jobs, or about 25 percent of its workforce, according to a regulatory filing and internal company memos obtained. reuters on Monday.

This is reportedly the largest round of layoffs in the software company’s history – much larger than the layoffs that took place in November last year – and will be completed by the end of March. Unity has gone through three prior rounds of layoffs within the last 12 months.

“We are … reducing the number of people we work with to focus on our core business and drive our long-term success and profitability,” Interim CEO Jim Whitehurst wrote in an internal memo obtained by CNN. reuters, The memo was sent to all Unity employees on January 8.

Kotaku Unity Software has been contacted for comment.

Unity Software’s core product is the Unity Engine, a flexible and popular game engine that powers many games large and small – including stove And pokemon go, The company was at the center of a massive controversy last September when it announced changes to the way it charges developers and publishers to use its technology. Devs will potentially have to pay for each install, which can be costly for free-to-play mobile hits or popular games on platforms like Steam. Following the failed implementation of these changes, there was a massive backlash from developers. The matter escalated so much that finally the company apologized and went back majority of About your new plans.

In October, shortly after all this happened, Unity’s then-CEO John Riccettiello resigned. That’s when current interim CEO Whitehurst took charge of the company. In November, during the last round of layoffs, the new CEO claimed the company needed a “reset.”

These latest layoffs continue a dire trend in the video game industry, with an estimated 6,000 jobs lost through 2023. And it looks like things aren’t going to get better in 2024.

Source: kotaku.com

