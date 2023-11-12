The trio of explosions that ruptured Nord Stream gas pipelines (pictured) last year were organized by a former Ukrainian military officer, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Danish Defence.

Nov. 11 (UPI) — Three of the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year were carried out by a former senior Ukrainian military officer, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

The Post published the report in conjunction with German magazine Der Spiegel, citing unnamed Ukrainian and European officials as well as others with knowledge of the operation.

The newspaper said the former military officer, named as Colonel Roman Chervinsky, once had strong ties to the intelligence community and worked as a “coordinator” of covert operations.

Chervinsky previously served in Ukraine’s special operations forces, but the Post did not elaborate on his role there, although he has carried out previous special operations for Ukraine.

The Post reported, “The officer’s role provides the most direct evidence yet linking Ukraine’s military and security leadership to a controversial act of sabotage that has sparked multiple criminal investigations and drawn U.S. and Western “Officials have called for a deadly attack on Europe’s energy infrastructure.” Special story.

Through a lawyer, Chervinsky denied any involvement in the operation.

Neither US or Ukrainian military sources have commented on the report.

The story alleges that Chervinsky and a six-person support team chartered a sailboat and used deep-sea diving capabilities to carry out the explosions.

In April a Kiev court arrested Chervinsky in connection with an alleged unauthorized plot to hijack a Russian military fighter plane. Prosecutors said the plan led to a Russian missile attack on the Kanatov airfield on July 23, 2022.

He was identified by prosecutors as a former employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as a former acting commander of one of the Ukrainian army’s special operations forces units.

On September 26, 2022, three separate explosions rocked the Swedish Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines.

A later investigation found traces of explosives at both breaking sites, leading to sabotage being cited as the cause. The report did not say how the explosives were planted or who was behind them.

When fully operational, the twin pipeline system could transport 1.94 trillion cubic feet (55 billion cubic metres) of natural gas from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany.

As recently as April, Swedish prosecutors said that the real reason behind the explosions would be difficult to determine and may never be known.

The pipelines were not active at the time of the explosion, but they were still filled with natural gas when officials noticed a sharp drop in pressure.

Source